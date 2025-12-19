The Return of KUKAN: An Oscar-Winning Documentary Legend Released Worldwide

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing—"Return of KUKAN", a documentary produced by the Western China International Communication Organization, meticulously produced over one year, finally makes its debut—paying tribute to those who fought with tenacity against fascism.

The launch follows Chongqing International Culture Association's donation of the restored documentary "KUKAN: The Secret of Unconquerable China" to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles this June, which drew international attention. What makes this once-lost film, unseen for over eighty years, so remarkable? And what stories lie behind its recovery?

"KUKAN: The Secret of Unconquerable China" holds a singular place in film history. Funded and initiated by Chinese American artist Li Ling-Ai and shot by American cinematographer Rey Scott between 1939 and 1940, it offers an extraordinary visual record of China's resilience during the war.

Using a rare 16mm color camera, Scott captured sweeping scenes from Guangdong's guerrilla fighters and the Burma Road to the bombings of Chongqing and life in the Northwest hinterlands. The renowned writer Lin Yutang titled the film "KUKAN: The Secret of Unconquerable China". As the first color film documenting China's war effort, it serves as a moving cinematic time capsule. It received a Special Award at the 14th Academy Awards in 1942, yet the footage was lost for decades before being rediscovered in 2009.

"Return of KUKAN" chronicles the cultural rescue of the original film—from archival research and digital restoration to U.S. screenings, its donation to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, and its reintroduction to global audiences. These efforts have revived a crucial piece of visual history after eighty years in obscurity.

The new documentary also bridges the past and present. Retracing Scott's footsteps, it visits historic wartime sites, reflects on China-U.S. wartime cooperation, and observes the passage of time. Through a blend of archival footage and contemporary interviews, "Return of KUKAN" brings to light powerful human stories - not only salvaging a forgotten legacy but paying deep tribute to the enduring spirit of resilience.

Now, let us journey through history and once again witness what makes China unconquerable.

