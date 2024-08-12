The Ringgold, GA Police Cadets Post 2400 Awarded a Grant by the National Police Association

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association announced today it has awarded the Ringgold, GA Police Cadets Post 2400 a $1000.00 grant.

Ringgold, GA Police

The Ringgold, GA Police Department Cadet program is ideal for those interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement or a related field within the criminal justice system. Through a combination of training, practical experiences, competitions, and other activities, participants gain a comprehensive understanding of the criminal justice system. The program also fosters personal development by promoting character building, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship, and patriotism.

Participants have the opportunity to engage in both classroom instruction and hands-on experiences, such as a ride-along in police vehicles pistol shooting, and community policing. These activities provide a firsthand look at the responsibilities and duties of a law enforcement officer.

Program Benefits:

Career Exposure: Gain valuable insights into various criminal justice careers and foster positive relationships with law enforcement professionals.

Practical Experience: Acquire hands-on experience within the criminal justice system, aiding in the informed decision-making process regarding a career in law enforcement or a related field.

Career-Focused Competition: Receive comprehensive training in skills used to compete against others in law enforcement related areas.

Educational Preparation: Prepare for advanced education opportunities and career-related college degree programs.

Personal Growth: Develop interpersonal skills through self-discipline, teamwork, and adherence to high standards of performance and conduct.

Character & Fitness: Enhance character development and improve physical and mental fitness.

Leadership & Responsibility: Cultivate leadership skills and a sense of responsibility through various leadership opportunities.

Community Service: Participate in community service and networking activities by supporting supplementary law enforcement roles and liaison capacities.

The grant will help pay for equipment, travel costs, registration fees for competition events, and expenses the explorers might encounter.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 Educational/Advocacy non-profit organization. For additional information visit NationalPolice.org

