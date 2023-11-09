The Rise of Blended Travel: The Fine Line Between Work & Play
09 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote work has allowed employees to work from anywhere - even while traveling - and many travelers are taking full advantage with blended trips.
Blended travel refers to trips that include both work and leisure time, whether it's adding extra vacation days to a business trip or working remotely during a vacation.
Squaremouth recently polled more than 2,500 travel insurance customers regarding their upcoming travel plans and their experience with blended trips.
Nearly Half of Travelers Have Taken a Blended Trip
While mixing work with vacation may not be for everyone, almost half of Squaremouth customers confirm that they have experience mixing business with leisure. Over 43% of surveyed travelers revealed that they've taken a blended trip in some capacity in the past.
A Quarter of Travelers Are Planning Blended Trips in the Near Future
Squaremouth experts expect the trend of blended travel to continue moving forward. Roughly a quarter (24%) of Squaremouth customers foresee themselves taking a blended trip in some capacity within the next 12 months.
Travelers who voiced interest in blended travel indicated what type of trip appeals to them most:
- 53% of travelers would prefer adding vacation days to their business trips
- 39% would opt to work remotely while on a personal vacation
- 8% would prefer to travel and work simultaneously as a digital nomad
Methodology: Squaremouth polled more than 2,500 customers between 10/12/2023 and 10/25/2023 to learn more about the popularity of blended travel. View the full survey results here.
Notes to editors
Available Topic Expert: James Clark, is available for comment and interview. [email protected]
About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and verified customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.
SOURCE Squaremouth
Share this article