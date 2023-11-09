The Rise of Blended Travel: The Fine Line Between Work & Play

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote work has allowed employees to work from anywhere - even while traveling - and many travelers are taking full advantage with blended trips.

Blended travel refers to trips that include both work and leisure time, whether it's adding extra vacation days to a business trip or working remotely during a vacation.

Squaremouth recently polled more than 2,500 travel insurance customers regarding their upcoming travel plans and their experience with blended trips.

Nearly Half of Travelers Have Taken a Blended Trip

While mixing work with vacation may not be for everyone, almost half of Squaremouth customers confirm that they have experience mixing business with leisure. Over 43% of surveyed travelers revealed that they've taken a blended trip in some capacity in the past.

A Quarter of Travelers Are Planning Blended Trips in the Near Future

Squaremouth experts expect the trend of blended travel to continue moving forward. Roughly a quarter (24%) of Squaremouth customers foresee themselves taking a blended trip in some capacity within the next 12 months.

Travelers who voiced interest in blended travel indicated what type of trip appeals to them most:

53% of travelers would prefer adding vacation days to their business trips

39% would opt to work remotely while on a personal vacation

8% would prefer to travel and work simultaneously as a digital nomad

Methodology: Squaremouth polled more than 2,500 customers between 10/12/2023 and 10/25/2023 to learn more about the popularity of blended travel. View the full survey results here .

