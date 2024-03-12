The Rise of Indoor Air Quality Solutions: BCC Research's Market Analysis

The U.S. indoor air quality market experiences significant growth, fueled by heightened awareness and increased investments, projected to surpass $11.9 billion by 2027 according to BCC Research. With rising health consciousness and regulatory concerns, key segments like air purifiers and ventilation systems thrive, making clean indoor air a booming industry across residential, industrial, and commercial sectors.

BOSTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market is estimated to increase from $9.8 billion in 2022 to reach $11.9 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2022 through 2027."

The comprehensive report on the U.S. indoor air quality market encompasses a detailed analysis across four key segments: product type, end-use industry, types, and country analyses. Product types include air purifiers, humidifiers, ventilation systems, air filters, dehumidifiers, ultraviolet (UV) lamps, and carbon monoxide alarms. End-use industries are categorized into residential, industrial, commercial, and others, with further sub-segments delineated within each category. Additionally, the report features a breakdown by region—Northeast, Midwest, South, and West—providing a nuanced understanding of market dynamics across the country. Prepared in an accessible format with informative tables and figures, the report offers insights into historical trends, current market scenarios, and future projections, with 2021 serving as the base year for analysis. Importantly, it incorporates the impacts of significant events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia–Ukraine war on market trends. Furthermore, the report includes a patent analysis, highlighting investment opportunities and key players in the U.S. indoor air quality market. Market values are presented in millions of dollars, with market shares and CAGRs provided as percentages, facilitating a comprehensive understanding of market performance and potential growth trajectories through 2027.

The U.S. indoor air quality market showcases promising trends across various segments. Notably, the air purifier segment holds a significant share, comprising nearly 31% of the market in 2021, with expectations of a 6.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years. Within the residential sector, private homes dominate, commanding a hefty 55% share in 2021 and poised to generate approximately $2.7 billion in market value by 2027. Meanwhile, regional dynamics play a crucial role, with the South region of the U.S. anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This growth is largely attributed to concerns surrounding poor indoor air quality in the region, highlighting the pressing need for effective air quality solutions and driving market expansion initiatives.

Key Drivers of U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market

Growing Awareness and Demand: The increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of indoor air quality drives the demand for IAQ products. People are becoming more conscious of the impact of air pollutants on health, leading to a surge in interest for effective solutions.

Government Regulations: Supportive government regulations play a crucial role in improving indoor air quality. These regulations encourage the adoption of IAQ products and practices, ensuring healthier living and working environments.

Rising Air Pollution: The escalation of indoor air pollution due to various factors—such as emissions from household appliances, chemicals, and dust—has intensified the need for IAQ solutions. People seek ways to mitigate the adverse effects of poor air quality.

Black Mold Concerns: The potential dangers associated with black mold (Stachybotrys chartarum) have heightened the demand for IAQ products. Mold infestations can lead to respiratory issues and other health problems, prompting individuals to invest in mold prevention and remediation measures.

Bioterrorism Preparedness: Unexpected incidents like bioterrorism attacks underscore the importance of IAQ. In such emergencies, effective air filtration and purification systems become critical for safeguarding public health.

Respiratory Health: The prevalence of infectious respiratory diseases, including allergies, asthma, and respiratory infections, drives the adoption of IAQ solutions. Clean air is essential for preventing and managing these conditions.

Water Leaks and Moisture Control: Water leaks in pipes and buildings contribute to mold growth and compromised air quality. Addressing leaks and maintaining proper moisture levels are essential aspects of IAQ management.

Construction and Renovation Impact: During construction or renovation activities, dust, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other pollutants are released. IAQ measures become vital to minimize exposure during these processes.

Electronics and Off-Gassing: The proliferation of electronic equipment in homes and workplaces leads to off-gassing of chemicals. IAQ products help mitigate the impact of these emissions, ensuring healthier indoor environments.

Segmentation Analysis of U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market

By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Air purifiers effectively remove airborne particles and allergens, including dust, pollen, and pet dander, enhancing indoor air quality. Humidifiers play a vital role in adding moisture to dry air, especially during arid climates, ensuring comfort and promoting health. Ventilation systems facilitate fresh air circulation within buildings, diluting indoor pollutants and maintaining a healthy environment. Air filters, commonly used in HVAC systems, trap particles and pollutants to improve air quality. Dehumidifiers are essential for reducing excess moisture, preventing mold growth, and sustaining optimal humidity levels. Ultraviolet (UV) lamps disinfect air by neutralizing bacteria, viruses, and mold spores, often integrated into HVAC systems. Carbon monoxide alarms detect dangerous levels of the colorless and odorless gas produced by combustion appliances.

By End-Use Industry Segmentation Analysis

Residential settings prioritize IAQ solutions for homes, apartments, and condominiums, aiming for comfort, health, and safety. Industrial sectors, including factories and warehouses, implement IAQ measures to safeguard workers' health and maintain productivity. Commercial spaces such as offices, retail stores, and restaurants emphasize IAQ for employee well-being and customer satisfaction. Other sectors encompass educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and recreational venues, all recognizing the importance of indoor air quality management.

By Type Segmentation Analysis

Equipment includes physical devices like air purifiers, humidifiers, and ventilation systems, essential for maintaining optimal indoor air quality. Services encompass maintenance, inspections, air quality assessments, and professional consultations, where experts evaluate indoor environments and recommend tailored solutions for effective IAQ management.

This report on the U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market?

The U.S. Indoor Air Quality market is projected to grow from $9.1 billion in 2021 to $11.9 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the U.S. Indoor Air Quality market?

Growing Awareness Among Consumers Propels the Demand for IAQ Products.

Supportive of Government Regulations for Improving Indoor Air Quality. Increase in Indoor Air Pollution.

Potential Dangers of Black Mold Increase the Demand for IAQ products.

Sudden Mishap of Bioterrorism Creates Demand for IAQ Products.

Infectious Respiratory Diseases.

Water Leaks in Pipes. Construction or Renovation Activities Near Buildings.

Increasing the Number of Electronic Equipment.

3. What segments are covered in the U.S. Indoor Air Quality market?

The U.S. indoor air quality market is segmented based on product type, end-use industries, type, and region.

4. By product type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2027?

Air filters segment will dominate the market by the end of 2027.

5. Which region of the country has the highest market share in the U.S. Indoor Air Quality market?

South region of the U.S. country holds the highest share of the U.S. market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

AprilAire

Beyond by Aerus

Blueair Inc.

Broan-NuTone, LLC.

Camfil

Carrier

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dust Free LLC.

Fresh-Aire UV

General Filters, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics

MadisonIAQ

MANN+HUMMEL

MUNTERS

Panasonic Corporation of North America

QleanAir Scandinavia AB

RGF Environmental Group, Inc.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Systemair AB

S&P Sistemas de Ventilación SLU

Trane

