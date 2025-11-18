The Ritz-Carlton and Late Checkout Unveil Chapter Two of Their Award-Winning Collaboration

The celebrated capsule evolves with additional styles, including kids wear, home essentials, and a cinematic campaign shot at The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, starring Josh Hutcherson.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton continues its journey from defining luxury hospitality to shaping modern luxury lifestyle with the debut of its second collaboration with Madrid-based fashion label Late Checkout. What began as a daring meeting of refinement and irreverence, celebrated with a Gold Cannes Lions award, now returns with a new chapter. The collection expands into accessories, loungewear, and children's pieces, reflecting The Ritz-Carlton's timeless appeal across generations and Late Checkout's vision of hotels as living worlds where style and story meet. A color palette of navy, ivory, and light blue honors The Ritz-Carlton's heritage while carrying Late Checkout's signature spirit of playfulness.

Striped Pyjama Set, Logo Robe

"This next chapter deepens our shared story with Late Checkout. The Ritz-Carlton has grown to meet travelers across every journey: whether on safari, at sea, in nature, or in our city and resort hotels; this collection now touches more facets of that lifestyle. With family pieces and travel-ready accessories, it reflects our natural evolution as a brand, while keeping the wit and craftsmanship that made people embrace the collaboration from the start," said Jamie Kerr, Global Head of Brand and Marketing for The Ritz-Carlton.

From reimagined staples to witty twists, the collection walks the line between polished sophistication and playful irreverence, true to Late Checkout's signature style. Highlights include featherlight knits donned with The Ritz-Carlton's iconic lion and velvet Sukajan jackets with bold embroidery. A new loungewear edit reimagines evening ease with shawl-collar dressing gowns inspired by tuxedos and floor-grazing pajama sets in airy cotton. The capsule also introduces kids wear with rugby polos, tees, and caps in refined cotton. Home pieces like throws and umbrellas are designed with the same offbeat charm. The newly introduced globe motif, inspired by vintage travel emblems, symbolizes exploration and evolution, a fitting reflection of both brands' global spirit. The baseball caps, already a cult favorite, return as a defining accessory. Together, the pieces reflect an ethos of aspirational yet lived-in style: thoughtful craftsmanship delivered with a sense of play.

"Working with The Ritz-Carlton a second time gave us the chance to take the story further," said Alex Turrión, Creative Director of Late Checkout. "This chapter feels larger in every sense: more cinematic, more layered, and more personal. Japan gave us a backdrop that allowed the narrative to expand, and with it, the collection itself. It's still rooted in hotels, still tongue-in-cheek, but now it touches every part of travel, from family to home. For us, that's the most exciting part: showing how this world can grow without losing the spirit that made people connect with it the first time."

The Film: The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko as a Stage

Directed by Rogelio González and produced by Little Spain, the new campaign places Josh Hutcherson, starring once again, at the center of a surreal stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko. Surrounded by mountains, forests, and mirrored lakes, Nikko became an integral part of the creative vision: a true sanctuary where time seems to slow down. That sense of calm and connection shaped the film's tone and atmosphere, giving every frame a quiet intensity that balances The Ritz-Carlton's elegance with Late Checkout's mischievous edge. The accompanying photo campaign was shot by photographer Javier Ruiz, further capturing the cinematic essence and nuanced emotion of the story.

Together, Little Spain, Late Checkout, and Hutcherson crafted a cinematic story where contrasts find harmony—timeless luxury meets playful irreverence, and serenity intertwines with spontaneity. Though not originally written with romantic storylines, the emotion evolved naturally on set as Hutcherson and his co-star brought an unexpected intimacy to the narrative. Deeply involved throughout production, Hutcherson collaborated closely with González on tone and pacing, making the final film feel authentic to the spirit of Nikko.

"What excites me about this project is how it keeps evolving," said Josh Hutcherson. "The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko gave us an entirely new energy. It's stylish, funny, and cinematic in a way that feels true to both brands while still being surprising."

Launching Across the Globe

Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story - Chapter II launches globally on November 18, 2025, available at 22 Ritz-Carlton properties worldwide. The rollout begins in New York with a consumer retail pop-up at 7 Spring Street on November 20 (10 a.m.–4 p.m.), followed by an invite-only launch event with Josh Hutcherson. Subsequent launch events will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai (November 27) and The Ritz-Carlton Hôtel de la Paix, Geneva (December 10).

From December 12, 2025, through March 1, 2026, the experience extends to The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel de la Paix, Geneva and The Ritz-Carlton Tenerife, Abama with an immersive "Very Late Checkout" suite stay. This ultra-limited offering blends curated amenities and unexpected moments of delight: lounging in robes from the Madrid-based streetwear label, savoring a very late breakfast in bed with Late Checkout favorites, and enjoying a freshly mixed signature cocktail in-suite—celebrating time well spent across some of the world's most iconic destinations.

Guests can experience the collection in person or shop online at The Ritz-Carlton Boutiques, bringing the brand's signature lifestyle home.

For more information, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/latecheckout.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 125 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram . The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

ABOUT LATE CHECKOUT

Founded in 2019 by Anton Alvarez and Alex Turrion, Late Checkout documents a life of travel, hotels, long working days and even longer parties. Set in a conceptual and ever-changing Hotel, Late Checkout presents different collections in the form of characters - employees and guests - who bring with them different styles and attitudes. These characters tell extravagant stories of glamour and decadence: chance encounters in hotel lobbies, a lazy Bellboy bending the rules, an esoteric Rockstar that destroys more than he creates, a dreamy Valet, a Painter in the search for inspiration in room 202.

JOSH HUTCHERSON BIOGRAPHY

Josh Hutcherson is one of Hollywood's most versatile talents, with a career spanning over two decades. He currently co-stars in HBO's new hit comedy series I Love LA, created by and starring Rachel Sennott, and he will reprise his leading role in Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the sequel to the 2023 global hit. Best known for his iconic portrayal of Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games franchise, Hutcherson's extensive film credits also includeThe Kids Are All Right, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Bridge to Terabithia, Red Dawn, Escobar: Paradise Lost, and Burn among many others. On television, he starred in and produced Hulu's Future Man and voices the title character in Netflix's Ultraman. Behind the camera, he has directed music videos for Foster the People and West Coast Massive, as well as the short film Ape. Hutcherson has been recognized with numerous honors, including the CinemaCon Award for Breakthrough Actor, MTV Movie and Teen Choice Awards, and GLAAD's Vanguard Award for his advocacy work with the LGBTQ+ community."

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.