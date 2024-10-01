The Ritz-Carlton Makes Bold Fashion Debut Through Exclusive Collaboration with Late Checkout

An Unconventional Approach to Timeless Elegance

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Ritz-Carlton announced a bold, unexpected collaboration, unveiling its inaugural capsule collection alongside Madrid's hottest menswear label, Late Checkout. This exclusive drop titled Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story features nine meticulously curated pieces that redefine everyday luxury—elevating wardrobe essentials with a dash of irreverence and playful sophistication.

Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story

Fusing Late Checkout's signature hotel-inspired aesthetic with The Ritz-Carlton's iconic lion and crest, the collection is a stylized study in modern design. Rendered in luxe materials, bold graphics, and sartorial cuts, the styles seamlessly unite to celebrate the effortless elegance that defines The Ritz-Carlton experience.

Supporting the collection is a campaign film directed by Rogelio and produced by Little Spain, featuring award-winning actor Josh Hutcherson, adding a flair that brings the collection to life. With a narrative that mirrors the collection's playful yet polished vibe, the film is a journey into the collection's unique universe.

Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story - Bold, Luxe, and Unexpected

Founded in 2019, Late Checkout has carved out a niche in the fashion world for its boundary-pushing designs that blend color, humor, and high-end craftsmanship. Inspired by jet-set life, endless hotel stays, and a whimsical universe, their collections celebrate the offbeat yet aspirational. This capsule collection marks a new chapter for both brands—one where legacy meets the future of luxury.

"The launch of The Ritz-Carlton's capsule collection with Late Checkout is an exciting intersection of our brand's dedication to service and innovation with a label that challenges classicism in fashion," said Jamie Kerr, VP and Global Brand Leader of The Ritz-Carlton. "The juxtaposition of our timeless elegance with Late Checkout's modern, playful aesthetic creates a unique synergy. It allows us to offer both loyal and new guests a fresh, wearable expression of The Ritz-Carlton experience, while staying true to the craftsmanship and creativity that define our brand globally."

Key Pieces

This collection boasts co-branded tailored jackets with Late Checkout's signature key-zip detailing, a soft V-neck sweater in baby blue and ecru, and sleek, versatile white tees adorned with co-branded logos—each piece offering a balance of sophistication and casual wearability.

"When we were first approached by The Ritz-Carlton team, we were really amazed and thought it made perfect sense for our first collaboration ever," said Alex Turrion, Creative Director of Late Checkout. "During our initial years, we focused on cementing our narrative and ensuring everyone understood what we wanted to communicate with our collections and campaigns. As a brand whose whole aesthetic revolves around hotels, collaborating with The Ritz-Carlton and being able to add our unique vision and narrative is a dream come true and a full-circle moment for us. Throughout the campaign video, the idea of 'leaving better than how you came' is shared, which is something we both embrace. We just want your day to be a bit better by wearing our clothes!"

A Cinematic Take on Fashion

Drawing inspiration from real-life "wow" moments crafted by The Ritz-Carlton's dedicated associates, the supporting campaign film, directed by Rogelio, and produced by Little Spain, features award-winning Actor Josh Hutcherson alongside the capsule collection, with the aim to capture a whimsical, storybook-like aesthetic. Meticulously framed, symmetrical shots follow the adventures of a diligent employee (played by Hutcherson) and Mr. Wong, a frazzled father of two who seeks refuge at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong after his home floods. Bold, vibrant color palettes and retro-inspired set designs blend modern luxury with nostalgic charm. The characters, portrayed with quirky charm and deadpan dialogue, add to the film's playful yet refined tone. Throughout, The Ritz-Carlton's genuine care and legendary service shine, leaving Mr. Wong and his family better than when they arrived.

"Being able to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton and Late Checkout on this project has been an incredible experience," said Josh Hutcherson, who was an executive producer on the film. "I was excited to bring the unique visions of both brands to life in a way that feels fresh and unexpected. The film gave us the opportunity to tell the story of The Ritz-Carlton's legendary service through a fun, narrative-driven lens that reflects the playful spirit of Late Checkout."

The Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story capsule will be available beginning October 1, 2024, on The Ritz-Carlton Shops and the Chinese marketplace, with a curated retail experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island starting on October 19.

For more information, please visit The Ritz-Carlton Shops.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

About Late Checkout

Founded in 2019 by Anton Alvarez and Alex Turrion, Late Checkout documents a life of travel, hotels, long working days and even longer parties. Set in a conceptual and ever-changing Hotel, Late Checkout presents different collections in the form of characters - employees and guests - who bring with them different styles and attitudes. These characters tell extravagant stories of glamour and decadence: chance encounters in hotel lobbies, a lazy Bellboy bending the rules, an esoteric Rockstar that destroys more than he creates, a dreamy Valet, a Painter in the search for inspiration in room 202...

Josh Hutcherson Biography

Josh Hutcherson is one of Hollywood's most sought-after talents. With a career spanning two decades, he has established a resume as extensive as it is versatile. Film credits include Five Nights at Freddy's, The Beekeeper, the highly successful franchise, The Hunger Games, In Dubious Battle, The Long Home; Escobar: Paradise Lost, Epic; Red Dawn; Journey 2: Mysterious Island; the independent feature film Detention, in which Hutcherson also served as Executive Producer; Lisa Cholodenko's Academy Award nominated film, The Kids are All Right, which also garnered Screen Actors Guild, Independent Spirit Awards and Golden Globe nominations; among many others. On the small screen, Josh starred in three seasons of Hulu's original sci-fi comedy series, "Future Man," from executive producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen. He also served as a producer on the project. In addition to acting, Hutcherson transitioned behind the camera and directed music videos for the bands Foster the People and West Coast Massive. He also directed the short film, Ape, which he starred in as well. Josh has received many accolades throughout his career including the 2012 Cinema Con award for "Breakthrough Actor," MTV Movie Award for "Best Male Performance," the Teen Choice Award for "Best Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy" and Logo's New Now Next Award for the "Next Mega Star." He won Young Artist Awards for "Leading Young Actor" for his roles in Zathura and Bridge to Terabithia. In 2012, he was honored with GLAAD's "Vanguard Award" for his work with the LGBTQ+ community.

