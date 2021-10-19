The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Announces Completion Of Its Multimillion Dollar Redesign

New Guest Rooms & Suites Inviting sanctuaries of soft colors, plush textures, and distinctive architectural elements incorporating with nautical details combine elegant lines and modern details for a cosmopolitan ambiance that excites, pleases, and comforts to equal measure.

Pool & Private Poolside Cabanas

Elegantly designed as private, fully serviced sanctuaries The Ritz-Carlton's brand-new custom-designed stunning cabanas offer the most luxurious way to lounge poolside in Orlando. Beautifully appointed in comfortable contemporary upholstery these modern cabanas feature a private butler, wireless internet, HDTV, a refrigerator, and a security safe. With only 12 exclusive luxurious cabanas available, reservations are recommended. The new Solaire pool offers a calming respite for guests to soak in the sun and enjoy the tranquility of its natural lakeside setting.

New Level of Luxury at the Club Lounge

A luxurious private hideaway with epic views of Grande Lakes and beyond, the 14th-floor Club Lounge is a newly renovated private sanctuary exclusively for guests of The Ritz-Carlton. This oasis is often referred to as a hotel within a hotel, where a dedicated team attends to individual needs in a well-appointed, relaxed lounge environment. Here, guests can enjoy complimentary culinary, cocktail and concierge services. The Ritz-Carlton Club® Level redefines the luxury hotel experience; combining intimacy, comfort and exclusivity with the personalized service and attention to detail that are the hallmarks of The Ritz-Carlton.

Over-The-Top Package Details

To celebrate the culmination of the redesign, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes has created an all-encompassing, over-the-top package valued at $100,000, designed to showcase and highlight the full transformation, luxury amenities, dining experiences, and amazing scope of on-site activities.

The Grande Package includes a three-night experience inclusive of:

Overnight accommodations in the luxurious Royal Suite featuring four bedrooms, views of the lakes and golf course, eight private balconies, living, kitchen, media room and dining room.

featuring four bedrooms, views of the lakes and golf course, eight private balconies, living, kitchen, media room and dining room. Chef's Table Dinner with wine pairing and special meet and greet with James Beard nominee and Bravo's "Top Chef" contestant Chef John Tesar at the award-winning Knife & Spoon restaurant.

with wine pairing and special meet and greet with nominee and Bravo's "Top Chef" contestant Chef at the award-winning restaurant. Signature spa experience at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, consisting of the Grande Indulgence 110 minute treatment, Grande Manicure and Pedicure treatments, as well as lunch at Vitale Spa Café, featuring healthy cuisine, power shakes, and smoothies.

at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, consisting of the Grande Indulgence 110 minute treatment, Grande Manicure and Pedicure treatments, as well as lunch at Vitale Spa Café, featuring healthy cuisine, power shakes, and smoothies. Poolside Cabana Trellis to relax under the Florida sun or in the shade with butler service. Furnished with cable HDTV and wireless Internet, mini refrigerator with beverages, fresh fruit and snacks.

to relax under the sun or in the shade with butler service. Furnished with cable HDTV and wireless Internet, mini refrigerator with beverages, fresh fruit and snacks. Private group golf lesson from PGA golf pro Larry Rinker at the The Ritz-Carlton's championship-level golf course.

at the The Ritz-Carlton's championship-level golf course. Private guided group Eco Tour of Old Florida's Shingle Creek led by a Florida Master Naturalist, to learn about the history of the creek and its inhabitants while paddling an induvial canoe.

of Old Florida's Shingle Creek led by a Florida Master Naturalist, to learn about the history of the creek and its inhabitants while paddling an Private group falconry experience and class with the property's very own Master Falconer, to learn about the history and rules of hunting with birds of prey.

with the property's very own Master Falconer, to learn about the history and rules of hunting with birds of prey. Access to the 14 th floor Club Lounge often referred to as a hotel within a hotel, where a dedicated concierge attends to individual needs in a well-appointed, relaxed lounge environment.

floor often referred to as a hotel within a hotel, where a dedicated concierge attends to individual needs in a well-appointed, relaxed lounge environment. Round trip executive luxury vehicle transportation to/from Orlando International Airport

(Corsa HQ Executive Luxury Vehicle Transportation from Corsa HQ https://theritzcarlton.corsahq.com/ )

A starting rate of $100,000 is based on a party of twelve guests for a three night stay and can be customized according to guests' personal preferences and number of guests visiting. To reserve the celebratory Grande Package, please call 407-393-4113 or email [email protected]. More information on Grande Lakes Orlando and its transformation can be found here.

For Grande Lakes Orlando's exciting line up of fall and winter programming including its iconic Curated Experiences taking place November 5-7, 2021, visit grandelakesorlandonews.com.

A reflection of The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes' superb design and service, the property is the proud recipient of the following 2021 awards: Best Renovation (Southeast Region) - Stella Bronze Medal, Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards - Top 15 Resort Hotels In Florida, Top 10 Resorts in Orlando - Conde Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards, Best Renovation In 2021 - MINA Owner's Conference, Best Hotel Spa, Readers' Choice Award - USA Today 10Best.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton and 1,000-room JW Marriott hotel situated at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Guests at both hotels can enjoy all the facilities and services at Grande Lakes Orlando, including an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at JW Marriott. Experience a wealth of dining options throughout Grande Lakes Orlando, where the cuisine is as diverse as the resort.

Fifteen outlets to choose from featuring a brand new steak and seafood restaurant, Knife & Spoon led by award-winning chef John Tesar, southern-inspired cuisine at Highball & Harvest and Mediterranean Italian at PRIMO led by multiple time James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the city's farm-to-fork movement. The resort sources ingredients from its on-site apiaries and 18,000-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm. On-property activities include Grande Lakes Sports Experiences offering kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of a selection of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet that connects the two properties plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks. Follow Grande Lakes Orlando on Twitter at @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando. For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Megan Trivelli, Jeta Kadrijaj

(212) 683 2442

[email protected]

SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando