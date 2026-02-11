The Ritz-Carlton x Kilometre Paris: Iconic Destinations, Reimagined in Handcrafted Travel Pieces

Drawing inspiration from sun-washed coastlines and resort escapes, the collaboration transforms the spirit of The Ritz-Carlton's most iconic resorts into travel pieces designed to be carried, collected, and remembered.

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guided by a shared passion for travel and a deep sense of place, The Ritz-Carlton announces a new collaboration with Kilometre Paris, the luxury accessories brand renowned for its hand-embroidered, destination-driven designs. The limited-edition capsule translates four iconic coastal resorts – The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, and The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami – into a colorful assortment of beach totes, bucket bags, and bandanas perfect for leisure travel.

The Ritz-Carlton x Kilometre Paris Limited-Edition Capsule

Reflecting The Ritz-Carlton's four-decade legacy of community stewardship, a portion of the proceeds from the collection will benefit Community Footprints, the brand's global social and environmental responsibility platform. Proceeds will support select initiatives within the local communities of participating resorts, extending the spirit of each destination beyond the stay and into the lives of the people who shape it.

More than accessories, the pieces are conceived as memories you carry with you. Each design captures the mood, color, and iconography of its destination, allowing guests to take the essence of these iconic resorts home, filling each bag with the objects, stories, and discoveries gathered along the way. The result is a collection that feels as at home poolside as it does tucked into a carry-on, transforming everyday travel essentials into collectable keepsakes that celebrate place, craftsmanship, and the joy of getting away.

"At The Ritz-Carlton, the most meaningful travel experiences are those that connect guests more deeply to place, culture, and community," said Jamie Hoffman, Director of Global Marketing and Partnerships at The Ritz-Carlton. "Our collaboration with Kilometre is an opportunity to tell that story through design, translating the spirit, color, and character of our resorts into pieces shaped by craftsmanship and sense of place. The collection captures the memory of the journey and allows the experience to stay with guests long after departure."

Anchored by Kilometre Paris' signature hand-embroidered storytelling, the capsule introduces three distinct silhouettes designed to travel beautifully. Handwoven basket bags – from the relaxed Undercover Basket to the sculptural Le Tube Basket – are crafted in Morocco using natural date palm leaves and finished with expressive embroidery inspired by each destination. Each basket is the result of a carefully considered process that brings together regional techniques and time-honored traditions, reflecting Kilometre's belief that an object can balance function with the story of how it comes to life. The collection is rounded out with a hand-spun cotton bandana, embroidered with playful nods to coastal life designed as a versatile travel companion to be worn, styled, and reimagined throughout the journey.

"Kilometre fits naturally with The Ritz-Carlton because we share the same obsession with excellence in every detail," said Alexandra Senes, Founder of Kilometre Paris. "At Kilometre, every choice matters, from the colors and materials we select to the people who bring each piece to life. Our work is deeply international, shaped by many hands and cultures, and driven by immense care. Like The Ritz-Carlton, we believe true luxury is not about appearance, but about craftsmanship, time, and human collaboration."

Each Kilometre piece from this collection is meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans in Morocco – a region renowned for their rich textile heritage. Created through close, long-standing relationships with artisan communities, each piece reflects Kilometre's belief that true luxury lies in time, human collaboration, and respect for craft. From intricate embroidery to final finishing, each piece is produced entirely by hand, with artisans sewing, embellishing, and assembling the items using methods passed down through generations. The result is a collection of refined, functional accessories designed as enduring expressions of craft, created to travel well beyond a single season or destination.

The collection is available for purchase in person at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara; The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel; The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island; and The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, as well as online at The Ritz-Carlton Boutiques .

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates 125 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

ABOUT KILOMETRE

Kilometre Paris is a luxury fashion brand founded by Alexandra Senes, recognized for its travel-inspired, handmade, and ethically made apparel and accessories, featuring detailed embroideries that reveal global destinations, combining artisanal tradition with modern sustainability and customized storytelling. They offer unique pieces all surrounding cultural respect, artisan empowerment, and quality, with each item often including a "passport" outlining its inspiration.

