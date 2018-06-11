The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Opens Reservations to the Public

BETHESDA, Md., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. today announced the opening of reservations for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. With a leisurely cruising style, the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton, and ports at sought after destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will deliver one-of-a-kind experiences to its guests onboard and transform the luxury cruising industry.

Reservations are now open for the inaugural season of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, set to take the seas in February 2020.

"As the first luxury hotel company to bring the legendary service and ambience of its resorts to sea, we are thrilled to offer guests a new way to create memories with The Ritz-Carlton," said Lisa Holladay, Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton. "From the yacht's design, to programming onboard and ashore, every aspect of the voyage has been carefully created to embody the signature service and casual luxury of a Ritz-Carlton resort. We look forward to officially welcoming guests onboard The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection as we open reservations."

Reservations are now open for the inaugural season of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, set to take the seas in February 2020. With several distinct itineraries available in 2020, guests have the option to book back-to-back voyages without repeating ports, allowing them to explore a wider range of destinations and delve into the local culture at each port.

"The opening of reservations marks an exciting milestone for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, which is set to redefine luxury at sea," said Doug Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "Whether you are looking for culture, adventure, or the chance to go off the beaten path, we are thrilled to be able to invite guests to explore the world with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection."

Customers are also encouraged to visit the newly launched website for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, which offers full details of itineraries, pricing, and onboard experiences. Guests can browse for voyages by region, departure date or ports of interest using the "Find a Cruise" feature, view suite and fare information, explore the yacht experience, and more. The website additionally features a downloadable digital brochure for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, with engaging imagery and further itinerary information for the inaugural season.

Designed with a yachting lifestyle in mind, the first of three bespoke yachts in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will stop at both signature and iconic destinations. Its intimate size allows for the vessels to sail into coveted city harbors around the world, and the relaxed pace of the yachts offers both daytime and overnight ports of call, giving guests more flexibility for their time on land. The first yacht will cruise a wide variety of destinations, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada and Northeastern United States. Voyages will range from seven to ten nights with ports including Barbados, Cartagena, Bordeaux, Copenhagen, Mykonos, Portofino and many more. Each itinerary is packed with unique programming at each destination, from the Christening Celebration on the Inaugural Voyage to the Monaco Grand Prix, Edinburgh Military Tattoo, exploring the yachting playgrounds of the Greek Isles, Balearic Islands and French Riviera, as well as celebrating the holidays in the Caribbean.

The specially designed yacht will measure 190-meters, accommodate up to 298 passengers and feature 149 suites, each with its own private terrace. The yacht will also feature two 158 square-meter lavish Owner's suites, each with its own private whirlpool, modern craftsmanship and interior finishes jointly designed by The Ritz-Carlton and leading design firm Tillberg Design of Sweden. The onboard experience will reflect the sublime comfort and unparalleled level of individualized guest service for which the iconic Ritz-Carlton brand is recognized, with one of the highest staff to guest service ratios in the cruise industry.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection guests will enjoy an all-inclusive luxury sailing experience including spacious accommodations, onboard activities and entertainment, beverages, multiple dining venues, onboard gratuities, WiFi and watersports from the yacht's marina. Signature experiences available for an additional fee include a culinary experience at Aqua, the yacht's signature restaurant designed by Michelin-starred chef Sven Elverfeld, spa treatments, and immersive excursions offered through The Shore Collection. Voyage prices vary based upon the itinerary and season.

The yachts of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection are also available for private charter. For more information, please visit www.ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com. For reservations, contact a Yacht Vacation Consultant at (833) 999-7292 (U.S. & Canada) or contact your travel professional.

