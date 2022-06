The RoboMarkets Group Starts RM Investment Bank for Asian Clients

LABUAN, Malaysia, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The RoboMarkets Group has started a bank for Asian clients with headquarters in the Financial Park Complex in Labuan.

RM Investment Bank is an investment bank operating under Labuan FSA licence No. 210138BI RM Investment Bank Ltd, a member of the RoboMarkets Group, is intended for providing clients from Asian countries with investment services.

RM Investment Bank offers its clients and partners:

7 asset types and over 10,000 investment instruments

5 account types with competitive investment conditions

Cutting-edge investment platforms

A multilevel affiliate programme

In August 2019, RoboMarkets Asia opened its regional headquarters in Malaysia after obtaining the Labuan licence for the provision of services to Asian clients. Since then, the company's business has expanded significantly and improved fundamentally. The acquisition of the licence and the start of RM Investment Bank are the next steps in the company's development.

Dr. Rostyslav Prus, RM Investment Bank Managing Director, commented: "Our company has started the RM Investment Bank, the first licensed investment bank in the RoboMarkets Group, and this makes us very happy. This marks an important milestone in the Group's history, which will surely help us to expand our business in this jurisdiction. We are very proud of the variety of our services to clients and partners because they are equal in quality for anyone, regardless of investing experience and invested sums".

About RM Investment Bank

RM Investment Bank Ltd is an investment bank operating under Labuan FSA licence No. 210138BI. Find out more detailed information on www.rmib.com.

About RoboMarkets Group

The RoboMarkets Group consists of:

RoboMarkets Ltd, a multi-asset broker operating under CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission) licence No. 191/13, providing investment services to European clients. Find out more detailed information on www.robomarkets.com

RM Investment Bank Ltd, the investment bank operating under Labuan FSA licence No. 210138BI

RFund - RFund AIFLNP V.C.I.C. Ltd, an alternative investment fund located in Limassol, Cyprus , and regulated by CySEC under licence No. N. LPAIF118/2014

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479513/RoboMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE RoboMarkets