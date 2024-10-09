The Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market is projected to grow by USD 2.49 Billion (2024-2028), driven by rapid industrialization and AI's role in redefining the market landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.49 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 23.47% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in developed countries is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of operational intelligence and data analytics. However, need for technical expertise poses a challenge - Key market players include Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd., Caja Elastic Dynamic Solutions Ltd., Cobalt Robotics Inc., Exotec SAS, Field Group AS, HAHN Group GmbH, Harvest Automation, inVia Robotics Inc., Irobot Corp., Knightscope Inc., Kraken Robotics Inc., Locus Robotics Corp., Marks and Spencer Group plc, OhmniLabs Inc., Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., RedZone Robotics Inc., Relay Robotics Inc., Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global robotics as a service (RaaS) market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Type (Professional and Personal), Application (Intralogistics, Medical applications, Surveillance and security, Field robotics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd., Caja Elastic Dynamic Solutions Ltd., Cobalt Robotics Inc., Exotec SAS, Field Group AS, HAHN Group GmbH, Harvest Automation, inVia Robotics Inc., Irobot Corp., Knightscope Inc., Kraken Robotics Inc., Locus Robotics Corp., Marks and Spencer Group plc, OhmniLabs Inc., Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., RedZone Robotics Inc., Relay Robotics Inc., Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Robotics as a Service (RaaS) market is experiencing notable advancements, particularly in operational intelligence and data analytics software solutions. Vendors are prioritizing real-time operational intelligence improvements and ensuring data accessibility for expert teams. AI functionalities are also undergoing enhancements. Vendors aim to seamlessly integrate data from various sources, enabling simultaneous analysis by experts in different locations. This data collaboration leads to informed decisions regarding robot and drone operation and maintenance. The adoption of operational intelligence and data analytics is crucial for the growth of the global RaaS market.

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) market is experiencing significant growth as businesses adopt automation to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. Food delivery giants are integrating RaaS technology for last-mile delivery through self-driving cars and sidewalk robots. RaaS enables procuring, coding, and accessorizing robots without the need for large capital expenditure. However, challenges such as insufficient production, slow ROI, and high operating costs persist. Logistics end-use segment, including supply chain operations, is a major adopter of RaaS. Robotics service partners offer software upgrades, sensor replacements, and part replacements. The healthcare sector uses RaaS for surgical robots and personal assistance robots. Sales strategy and geographical footprint expansion are key focus areas for RaaS providers. Automation in Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics, and the Healthcare sector, along with the Automotive and BFSI industries, are embracing RaaS. Cloud-based robotics platforms, IoT, AI, and the subscription model are driving the RaaS market.

Market Challenges

The Robotics as a Service (RaaS) market in APAC faces challenges due to the lack of technical expertise among end-users. End-users need to understand robot functioning and periodic servicing to ensure smooth operations. This knowledge gap results in reluctance to adopt robots due to perceived downtime during maintenance. Vendors can address this issue by providing comprehensive training and consultation services. The absence of skilled operators and proper training hinders the widespread adoption of robotic automation through the RaaS model. In APAC, end-users' reluctance to learn new technologies further impedes market growth. To succeed, vendors must invest in training programs and offer ongoing support to end-users with limited technological familiarity.

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) is revolutionizing industries by offering flexible and cost-effective automation solutions. However, some challenges persist. Slow return on investment (ROI) and revenue generation are common concerns. Low-cost alternatives and the logistics end-use segment require special attention. Robotics service partners play a crucial role in handling applications like seamless material handling and warehouse automation. Operating costs, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and logistics, remain a challenge. Capital expenditure for purchasing and maintaining robots can be high. RaaS addresses this by offering a subscription model. Sectors like healthcare, with surgical robots and personal assistance robots, and the automotive and BFSI industries, are prime targets. RaaS is also expanding into new areas like autonomous security business and geographical footprint. Cloud-based robotics platforms, IoT, and AI are integral to RaaS. Automation in manufacturing, handling applications, and supply chain operations are key areas of growth. Sales strategy and partnerships are essential for success.

Segment Overview

This robotics as a service (RaaS) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Professional

1.2 Personal Application 2.1 Intralogistics

2.2 Medical applications

2.3 Surveillance and security

2.4 Field robotics

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Professional- The Robotics as a Service (RaaS) market refers to the provision of robotics solutions on a subscription basis. Businesses can access advanced robotics technology without the need for large upfront investments. RaaS offers flexibility, scalability, and cost savings. It enables companies to automate repetitive tasks, improve productivity, and enhance operational efficiency. RaaS providers offer customized solutions tailored to specific industry requirements. This business model is gaining popularity due to its affordability and ability to deliver quick returns on investment.

Research Analysis

The Robotics as a Service (RaaS) market is experiencing rapid growth as businesses across various sectors adopt robotics technology to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. RaaS technology is revolutionizing industries such as food delivery services, where self-driving cars and sidewalk robots are transforming last-mile delivery. In the healthcare sector, personal assistance robots are improving patient care and increasing autonomy. Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics, and the Automotive industry are also embracing RaaS for automation and cost savings. Cloud-based robotics platforms, IoT, AI, and a subscription model are driving the adoption of RaaS in Large Enterprises. The geographical footprint of RaaS is expanding, with applications in the BFSI industry and the autonomous security business. The sales strategy for RaaS providers involves offering customized solutions to meet the unique needs of each industry. RaaS is set to revolutionize the way we work and live, with endless possibilities for innovation and growth.

Market Research Overview

The Robotics as a Service (RaaS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of robotics in various industries, including food delivery services and logistics. RaaS technology enables food delivery giants to integrate self-driving cars, sidewalk robots, and other robotic solutions for last-mile delivery, offering a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional delivery methods. RaaS allows procuring, coding, accessorizing robots, and managing software upgrades, sensor replacements, and part replacements, reducing the need for capital expenditure. However, challenges such as insufficient production, slow ROI, and high operating costs can hinder the market's growth. The logistics end-use segment, including supply chain operations, is a significant contributor to the RaaS market, with robotics service partners offering seamless material handling and warehouse automation solutions. The healthcare sector also benefits from RaaS through the use of surgical robots and personal assistance robots. The manufacturing, retail, automotive, BFSI industries, and automation sectors are also adopting RaaS for handling applications. Cloud-based robotics platforms, IoT, AI, and a subscription model are driving innovation in the RaaS market, with large enterprises and geographical footprint expansion being key sales strategies for market players.

