The Rocky Mount Event Center to Host First Back 2 School Jam

News provided by

Rocky Mount Event Center

08 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

Downtown Event Center to Giveaway 160 Free Backpacks

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School is about to be in session and the Rocky Mount Event Center is ending the summer in a big way! For the first time since opening in 2018, the Downtown venue will host its first Back 2 School Jam. This community centered event will include free school supplies, food, music, activities and more.

The family-friendly event happening on Saturday, August 19th will have various activities for all ages to enjoy such as, bounce houses, obstacle course, slides, face painting, henna tattoos, basketball, volleyball, cornhole, 360 photo booth, live remote from Choice FM 92.1 with DJ Double A on the turntables and will also be giving away tickets to the Scream Tour and special guest Buzz Lightyear will be in attendance at the Back 2 School Jam with some special friends with him! Thanks to several phenomenal local businesses such as Servpro of Rocky Mount and Tarboro, US Cellular, PNC Bank, Tractor Supply Co., Rocky Mount Toyota and Metro Maintenance, there will be 160 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies to give away to kids 4 years old to school aged. For all children to receive their backpacks, the kids must be present with an adult.

Game Day Adventure & Arcade, the in-house family entertainment center will also be open during the Back 2 School Jam. Guests of all ages will have the option to purchase play time in Game Day that includes, aerial ropes course, 17 themed climbing walls, arcade games, and soft play area/ballocity. One of the three concessions will also offer a variety of food such as new fan favorites, philly cheesesteak fries, the bacon burger, philly cheesesteak egg rolls along with fun carnival food such as cotton candy and funnel cake fries.

After just wrapping up its 21st sports tournament for the year and bringing in over $14 million in economic impact with over 140,000 guests into Downtown Rocky Mount that included mostly out of state guests, the Rocky Mount Event Center is looking forward to welcoming locals and surrounding counties to this fun-filled community event happening on Saturday, August 19th from 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Rocky Mount Event Center Inquiries:

  • To book a sports tournament at the Rocky Mount Event Center, please contact e-mail
    [email protected].com

  • To book social and group events at Rocky Mount Event Center, please contact our

    Catering & Sales Department, at [email protected]

Rocky Mount Event Center opened October 2018 and is managed by the industry-leading sport facility management firm, The Sports Facilities Companies.

About Rocky Mount Event Center

Rocky Mount Event Center is the premier event destination in the city and in the region. From sporting events to corporate meetings, the 165,000 square-foot Rocky Mount Event Center has space, functionality, and guest services to create memorable events for local residents and national rights holders. Rocky Mount Event Center is at the center of it all. For more information and to book your next event, visit: rockymountevents.com. Rocky Mount Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

Press Contact:

Ashley Pittman
(252) 904-2279

SOURCE Rocky Mount Event Center

