THE RUMORS ARE TRUE: PRINGLES® BRINGS BACK FAN-FAVORITE HONEY MUSTARD FLAVOR ANSWERING THOUSANDS OF SOCIAL MEDIA PLEAS

Kellanova

27 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Pringles' most asked for flavor Honey Mustard is back by popular demand

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask and you shall receive. After thousands1 took to social media pleading for a tasty return, the snacking innovators at Pringles® are delivering and bringing Pringles Honey Mustard crisps BACK to the snack aisle. Earlier this week, Pringles aficionados eyed the brand's social posts that hinted at Honey Mustard's highly anticipated return — now snackers can rest easy knowing the fan-favorite flavor is officially back on shelves after a short hiatus.

Featuring a savory blend of garlic and red spices, Pringles Honey Mustard perfectly balances tangy mustard notes with subtly sweet hints of honey to deliver a flavor-packed crisp that will keep you coming back for more. Each bite delivers the zesty and honeyed flavor experience that longtime fans remember, and first-timers will love.

"Pringles Honey Mustard has an incredibly passionate fanbase, in fact it was our most asked-for flavor from the brand in the last two years2," said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. "Our die-hard fans' efforts paid off and the delicious tangy and subtly sweet Pringles Honey Mustard crisps are returning to shelves...for good!"

Fans can grab Pringles Honey Mustard at select retailers nationwide beginning in February. Visit Pringles.com to find the returning flavor at a store near you and follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest fun and flavor news. 

About Kellanova
Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

1  Source: Talkwalker, Brand flavor earned and social mentions (March 1, 2022Jan. 5, 2023)
2  Source: Kellanova Consumer Contacts Report, 2022-2023

SOURCE Kellanova

