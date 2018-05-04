The Safariland Group Appoints Blaine Browers as Chief Financial Officer

Browers joins Safariland from IDEX Corporation ("IDEX"), a publicly traded global developer, designer and manufacturer of fluidics, specialty engineered products, and hydraulic rescue tools. He most recently served as the Group Vice President of Finance and IT for IDEX's Fire & Safety business, a global business with 10 manufacturing locations across the United States, Europe, China and India. Prior to this role, he served in the same capacity for IDEX's BAND-IT, Micropump and Optical Technologies business, which encompassed three global businesses and nine worldwide manufacturing locations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Browers worked in several finance roles at General Electric Company.

"We are thrilled to add a leader of Blaine's caliber to the Safariland team," O'Brien said. "Blaine has a solid track record of providing superior financial and operational guidance to global businesses of significant scale and geographic diversity, including those in the public safety space. I look forward to working closely with him to lead Safariland's continued growth as we assist first responders and law enforcement with their efforts to make communities across the world safer."

Mr. Browers has a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Economics from the University of South Florida and a Master of Business Administration from the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

