The SalesRabbit Platform Introduces Native Solar Design Tool to Create a Fully Streamlined Solar Sales Process

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesRabbit, the leader in field sales software, announces the launch of its native Solar Design tool, a new addition to the SalesRabbit platform. This tool aims to further streamline the solar sales process by allowing solar sales teams to fully design and present solar proposals within the SalesRabbit ecosystem. By incorporating this tool with SalesRabbit's existing Solar Proposals capability, the field sales management platform now offers a complete solution for rooftop sales and solar teams, enabling reps to manage the entire sales process from start to finish within a single piece of software—SalesRabbit.

The new Solar Design tool simplifies the process of creating solar designs. With a focus on speed and accuracy, sales reps can generate roof-ready solar designs in minutes.

"We're changing the industry by helping sales reps design a complete solar system for homeowners within minutes," said Rachelle Van Wagoner, Principal Product Manager at SalesRabbit. "This allows reps to get buy-in and show real numbers on the spot."

The company's focus remains on delivering practical solutions that allow field sales professionals to be more responsive and effective in their interactions with prospects.

For more information on the new Solar Design tool, visit salesrabbit.com/design or contact the SalesRabbit team to schedule a demo.

About SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit is the only all-in-one field sales management platform, used by 85 thousand salespeople daily. The SalesRabbit platform has evolved for more than a decade to include everything a field sales team needs to succeed, from DataGrid AI buyer scores and territory management to gamification and solar proposals. With SalesRabbit, sales teams discover they can save money by consolidating several single-point software solutions into one easy-to-use platform with industry-leading support.

