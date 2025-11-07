The Salvation Army and Walmart Partner Once Again to Bring Joy and Hope to Families in Need This Holiday Season

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the country prepare for the holidays, Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up once again to meet the growing needs of communities nationwide. Walmart is doubling down on its commitment to help fight hunger and provide hope to those facing hardship by matching customer donations through two special giving opportunities this holiday season.

From now through December 24, Walmart will match donations through the Holiday Meal Donation process, up to $500,000. In addition, between December 2 and December 24, Walmart will match online and app Round-Up donations, up to $1 million. These matching initiatives will amplify the impact of every dollar given, ensuring more families receive food, shelter, and essential support during one of the most challenging seasons of the year.

"Across the country, more families are turning to The Salvation Army for help putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their heads," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "Thanks to Walmart and its customers, we'll be able to provide meals, housing assistance, and critical resources for those who otherwise might go without this holiday season."

While many families continue struggling with the cost of living and reductions in food assistance programs, local nonprofits are experiencing record demand for help. Through its long-standing partnership with Walmart, The Salvation Army will provide meals, toys, and essential services to millions of people in need – ensuring hope shines bright this holiday season.

How To Get Involved

In-Stores

Red Kettle Campaign | November 15 – December 24

Beginning November 15, The Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettles return to Walmart and Sam's Clubs nationwide. Shoppers can drop cash or make a digital donation at the kettle to support programs providing food, shelter, and hope to those in need all year long.

Angel Tree | November 15 – December 15

At participating Walmart stores, customers can select an Angel Tree tag and purchase gifts for a local child in need. Gifts are collected and distributed by local Salvation Army units to ensure every child experiences the joy of Christmas morning. Find a participating Walmart store location on The Salvation Army's Angel Tree website.

Online

Online Round-Up | December 2 – December 24

Walmart shoppers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with every cent supporting The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign and programs in their local community. Between December 2 and December 24, Walmart will match online and app Round-Up donations, up to $1 million.

Online Angel Tree | October 14 – December 15

Customers can support families by purchasing toys, coats, and other essential items through The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Registry. All items purchased online are shipped directly to local Salvation Army units for distribution to children and families in need.

Holiday Meal Donation | October 21 – December 24

Customers shopping on Walmart.com can add a $5, $15, or $25 donation to their purchase to help provide meals for families in need. From now through December 24, Walmart will match donations through the Holiday Meal Donation process, up to $500,000.

"We know our customers and members care deeply about their communities, especially during the holidays," said Julie Gehrki, Senior Vice President at Walmart. "By working with The Salvation Army once again, we're able to offer even more ways for them to give back. Whether they choose to donate at the register, round up their total online or contribute to support efforts to provide meals to families in need, we're making it easier than ever for customers and members to help out. We're thankful for their generosity and excited to see the impact it will have in communities across the country."

For more than 40 years, Walmart and The Salvation Army have partnered to bring hope to millions across the country. Through initiatives like Angel Tree and the Red Kettle Campaign, children have unwrapped gifts on Christmas morning, and families have shared warm meals —all made possible by the generosity of Walmart customers and associates.

Community members are also invited to give with joy by volunteering with their local Salvation Army this season. Opportunities vary by location. Visit SalvationArmyUSA.org/volunteer to find opportunities near you.

