The Salvation Army Eastern USA Territory Announces RKD Group as Its Direct Marketing Agency

DALLAS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army, Eastern USA Territory has selected RKD Group as its agency of record to provide direct mail fundraising, marketing and data management, advanced analytics, and business intelligence services for the northeastern United States.

"The Salvation Army is one of the most respected and effective nonprofit organizations in the world," states Tim Kersten, CEO of RKD Group. "We feel deeply honored to partner with The Salvation Army to increase funding in support of its vital services that meet urgent human needs across its Eastern Territory."

RKD Group will leverage the power of its proprietary Donor Marketing Cloud technology and deep, decades-long experience serving hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationally to strengthen and sustain robust donor acquisition and retention efforts for The Salvation Army, Eastern Territory.

"There was great thought and consideration used to select a new direct response agency," states Chaz Watson, Territorial Director of Advancement at The Salvation Army, Eastern Territory. "RKD's effective direct response strategy, ability to use advanced data, and historical success with The Salvation Army and a range of other non-profit organizations satisfied our need to find an agency that could take The Salvation Army forward strategically into the future."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to more than 260 nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, health, disease research, animal welfare, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's multichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of 250+ professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to www.rkdgroup.com.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for more than 135 years in the U.S. More than 23 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a range of social services: food for the hungry; relief for disaster victims; assistance for the disabled; outreach to the elderly and ill; clothing and shelter to the homeless; and opportunities for underprivileged children. For every dollar donated to The Salvation Army, 82 cents is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (HumanNeedsIndex.org). For more information, go to SalvationArmyUSA.org or follow on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS.

Media Contact:

Suzanne Anderson

972-664-2376

215896@email4pr.com

SOURCE RKD Group

Related Links

http://www.rkdgroup.com

