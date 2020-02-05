The Salvation Army Northwest Division Announces RKD Group as New Marketing Partner

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army Northwest Division has selected RKD Group as its marketing provider for multichannel fundraising, data management, advanced analytics, direct mail and digital services for the northwestern United States. RKD now partners with 13 divisions of The Salvation Army across the U.S.

"From coast to coast, The Salvation Army has done amazing work for more than a century," states Tim Kersten, CEO of RKD Group. "We are honored to partner with the Northwest Division as they strive to meet human needs without discrimination across Washington, Idaho and Montana."

RKD Group will leverage the power of its proprietary Donor Marketing Cloud technology and deep, decades-long experience serving hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationally to strengthen and sustain robust donor acquisition and retention efforts for The Salvation Army Northwest Division.

"RKD stood out from the crowd based on their advanced analytics," states Commissioner Kurt Burger at The Salvation Army Northwest Division. "We were very impressed with their multichannel strategy that was grounded in data and tailored to our specific needs. We are pleased to announce this new partnership, and we look forward to doing great things together in the near future."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, health, disease research, animal welfare, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's multichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science, and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships, and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army was founded in 1865 when William Booth decided to take his ministry into the streets of London where it would reach the poor, the homeless, the hungry and the destitute. It is now part of the universal Christian Church, and an international organization meeting human needs in 130 countries around the globe. In the Northwest, The Salvation Army serves more than 600,000 people annually, always meeting human needs without discrimination. Among the services offered in this region are food, shelter, addiction recovery, domestic violence aid, youth programs, and disaster relief.

