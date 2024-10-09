The Salvation Army Prepares for Historic Response as Hurricane Milton Nears

Trained disaster professionals ready to meet immediate and long-term needs of impacted communities in Florida as forecast intensifies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services teams are preparing to launch relief operations in response to Category 5 Hurricane Milton, which is anticipated to make landfall in Florida on Oct. 9 or 10. The storm follows Hurricane Helene, another historically catastrophic Category 4 storm, and is set to strike many of the same communities that are already devastated. With an estimated $34 billion in damages and over 220 fatalities already reported, the additional impact Milton could bring is uncertain, as it is predicted to be one of the worst storms to impact Florida in more than 100 years.

"The Salvation Army is committed to being an unwavering source of vital support to those affected by the impending impacts of Hurricane Milton, especially in communities still recovering from Hurricane Helene," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "Our teams have been actively providing relief in these areas and remain dedicated to helping as long as need persists. Our efforts are made possible by the generous donations of those who want to uplift their neighbors in times of crisis, ensuring that hope and help endure."

The Salvation Army is preparing to serve in the wake of Hurricane Milton by:

Staging mobile feeding units across Florida and Georgia

and Preparing to provide shelters for thousands seeking refuge

Stocking critical emergency relief supplies such as water, meal kits, and cleanup kits

Activating Incident Management Teams and set up base camps in impacted areas

Deploying additional mobile assets like command posts and shower trailers to support base camp operations

The Salvation Army is currently serving survivors and first responders in the wake of Hurricane Helene across much of the Southern United States:

Since Helene's landfall, The Salvation Army has: Activated disaster relief services across six states, including Florida , Georgia , North Carolina , South Carolina , Tennessee , and West Virginia Activated 58 mobile feeding units to feed impacted communities Provided critical resources in the form of: 326,000 hot meals 35,000 meal kits 170,000 drinks 126,000 snacks 27,000 emotional and spiritual care contacts In Florida , The Salvation Army has provided: 10 active mobile feeding units 52,000 meals 17,000 meal kits 26,000 drinks26,000 snacks 6,300 emotional and spiritual care contacts 3,600 cleanup kits 1,500 comfort kits



Additionally, The Salvation Army is working with federal, state, and local emergency management agencies to adapt response efforts as needed by monitoring the ongoing impacts of the storm.

"We are intimately aware that many of the communities impacted by Hurricane Helene are now going to face additional hardships brought about by Hurricane Milton," said Jeff Jellets, EDS director for The Salvation Army's Southern Territory. "Our EDS personnel have been working tirelessly to support survivors and first responders by providing meals, drinks, and emotional and spiritual care, and we stand ready to continue serving in any way we can for as long as we are needed."

The best way to support The Salvation Army's Hurricane Milton and Helene relief efforts is by making a financial contribution, which allows trained professionals to meet immediate and long-term needs. Those who are able to donate can do so through a variety of convenient methods:

Online: HelpSalvationArmy.org Designate Hurricane Milton or Hurricane Helene

Phone: Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

To learn more about The Salvation Army's disaster relief efforts, click here .

