The Salvation Army receives generous donation of 3,000 brand new winter coats from Hilco Global and continued support from The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund

"We are so thankful for this generous donation, which is crucial in helping The Salvation Army continue to assist those in need, especially during this particularly cold and snowy winter", said Major James Betts, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army New Jersey Division.

Each of The Salvation Army's 29 corps will distribute the coats within their communities and to individuals being helped through their programs, including food pantries, soup kitchens, daycare centers and homeless shelters.

Hilco Global and The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund partnered together to identify The Salvation Army as a wonderful organization to donate the coats to given their ongoing presence and impactful services in communities throughout New Jersey, and their ability to efficiently distribute the coats to those who need them the most.

International financial services firm Hilco Global, the world's preeminent authority on asset valuation, monetization, and advisory services, donated the coats through its ongoing global philanthropic program, "Hilco Helps," which supports causes and not-for-profit organizations that seek to enhance the lives and maximize the potential of the world's most important assets: human assets. Over the last few months, Hilco has donated over 9,500 coats with a retail value of over $1.8 million dollars to shelters, schools, and various community & religious organizations throughout Chicago, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Boston.

"Hilco Global is thrilled to partner with the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and The Salvation Army to help "WARM THE WINTER" by distributing over 3000 brand new winter coats to people in Jersey City and throughout communities all over New Jersey that can at times use a helping hand," said Jeremy Grey, Executive Vice President Hilco Redevelopment Partners.

NJPRF was established in March 2020 to raise funds and organize and coordinate resources to fight the medical, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 on New Jersey's most vulnerable. To date, the fund has raised more than $64.4. million from over 62,000 donors and allocated $55 million to 500+ organizations in all 21 counties in NJ.

"The Salvation Army continues to do incredible work on behalf of New Jersey families in need, and the NJPRF, in partnership with Hilco, is proud to support them again by providing 3,000 new winter coats to families and children in need," said New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, the Founding Chair of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. "In Jersey City and around the state, The Salvation Army opens its doors to provide for those who are food insecure, need emergency assistance, and daycare -- all tremendously important functions as we continue to combat the COVID pandemic."

Individuals in need of a winter coat should contact their local Salvation Army for more information about coat distribution dates.

To help ensure that The Salvation Army can continue to provide vital services throughout New Jersey, supporters can donate online at www.SalvationArmyNJ.org. Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has over a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 640 professionals operating on five continents and has large offices located in Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia within the US. Hilco Helps (www.hilcohelps.com) serves as a Hilco Global worldwide initiative to support causes and not-for-profit organizations that help enhance the lives and maximize the potential of the world's most important assets: Human Assets. Through many Hilco Helps programs, the organization works to improve the lives of those in need (often children) in communities that are under served and require assistance to maximize their full potential providing millions of dollars of support (through in-kind donations, direct donations, and marketing efforts/sponsorship) to non-profit groups doing outstanding work.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.

For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF)

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund was created to fight the medical, social and economic impact of Covid-19 on NJ's most vulnerable citizens. By leveraging resources, expertise and partnerships with leading organizations, the Fund is able to have a huge impact throughout the state. To date NJPFR has raised $64.4. million from over 62,000 donors and allocated $55 million to 500+ organizations in all 21 counties in NJ.

To learn more about NJPRF, please visit: www.NJPRF.org, and make sure to follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

