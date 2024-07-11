The Salvation Army Responds to Continued Impact of Hurricane Beryl

Trained disaster professionals converge on South Texas in historic beginning of Atlantic hurricane season

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) teams are coordinating mass feeding operations as Hurricane Beryl continues to impact the southern coast of Texas after making landfall as a Category I hurricane the morning of July 8. As the earliest recorded Category V hurricane ever, trained disaster relief personnel were ready to respond to this historic and potentially catastrophic storm. The Salvation Army has activated mobile feeding units in and around Houston and Galveston to meet the needs of the communities impacted by wide-scale flooding and power outages.

"The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned as the only national social service organization ready to meet human needs in almost every ZIP code in the country," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "With the support of generous Americans everywhere, we will be able to continue offering the services, resources, and hope for as long as they are needed during this critical time."

The Salvation Army is also collaborating with federal, state, and local emergency management agencies to monitor ongoing impacts and adapt response efforts as needed.

"Despite Hurricane Beryl's arrival kick-starting a potentially unprecedented and prolonged hurricane season, The Salvation Army was prepared to serve," said Jeff Jellets, EDS director for The Salvation Army's Southern Territory. "Thanks to investments made to enhance disaster preparedness and response efforts, our territorial EDS professionals are prepared to serve more than 15,000 meals per day alongside emotional and spiritual care and other essential services."

The Salvation Army's active services:

The best way to support EDS efforts in Texas is by making a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. Those who are able to donate can do so through a variety of convenient methods:

Online: helpsalvationarmy.org

Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Venmo: @SalvationArmyUSA and use the keywords Hurricane Beryl, Hurricane, or Beryl

To learn more about The Salvation Army's disaster relief efforts, click here.

A media kit with photos and other useful materials can be found here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected].

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 24 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, shelter for the homeless, and rehabilitation services for people in need. The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,000 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

Media Contact

Bishop Wash, Director, PR

Lerma Agency

972-854-1586

SOURCE The Salvation Army