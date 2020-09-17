The Salvation Army Responds to Nationwide Disasters as Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By the time Hurricane Sally made landfall in Pensacola, Florida, The Salvation Army had already served more than 300,000 meals in Lake Charles and areas affected by Hurricane Laura. Now the organization is once again activating its Emergency Disaster Services to meet the immediate needs of survivors and first responders.

"The need to serve the most vulnerable is greater than ever," said Jeff Jellets, Emergency Disaster Services director for The Salvation Army's Southern Territory. "The simultaneous natural disasters across the country are only amplifying the hardships for people reeling from the health and economic crises caused by COVID-19. For those who've lost their homes to natural disasters or eviction, we're committed to providing hope and healing."

Disaster Preparedness Overview (September 17) – 12 p.m. EDT

The Salvation Army's Southern Territory is deploying disaster assistance personnel and equipment to areas effected by Hurricane Sally:

An incident management team is deploying to Pensacola, Florida , to coordinate Salvation Army relief efforts in impacted areas of coastal Florida and Alabama .

, to coordinate Salvation Army relief efforts in impacted areas of coastal and . Sixteen (16) mobile feeding units (canteens) from Florida , Arkansas , Oklahoma , and Tennessee are mobilizing to serve survivors and first responders

, , , and are mobilizing to serve survivors and first responders Each mobile feeding unit can serve 500 to 1,500 meals per da

Working with state and local disaster emergency management officials to coordinate response efforts

Working in partnership with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief which is sending a field kitchen to the region

The Salvation Army also continues to serve those recently impacted by Hurricane Laura:

21 mobile feeding units remain active in Lake Charles, Louisiana , and the surrounding area

, and the surrounding area Since Hurricane Laura's landfall, more than 300,000 meals have been served to survivors and first responders

For people who may need a listening ear in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, The Salvation Army has launched the Emotional and Spiritual Care Hotline in both English and Spanish.

If you need someone to talk with, our trained emotional and spiritual care operators are standing by to take your call at

844-458-HOPE (4673). We are available, and we care. Pick up the phone and call between 9 AM and midnight Eastern Standard Time.

A digital media kit with B-roll, photography and social media assets can be found here.

With more than 7,600 centers of operation in the U.S., The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to support survivors of widescale disasters.

In addition to disaster relief, The Salvation Army has been providing social services to those impacted by COVID-19. Since the beginning of March, The Salvation Army has provided over 100 million meals to those suffering from food insecurity, emotional and spiritual care to over 813,000 people in need of a caring voice and listening ear, and more than 1.5 million nights of shelter for those without a place to call home.

In light of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has evolved service delivery to include extra precautions, such as social distancing at food distribution sites, adapted feeding models, and personal protective equipment requirements.

For more information on The Salvation Army's continued response, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org or www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

To make a financial gift to support ongoing disaster relief efforts:

Donate online: www.salvationarmyusa.org

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769)

