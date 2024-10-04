Disaster professionals continue to meet immediate and long-term needs of impacted communities with the help of generous supporters

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm that made landfall in Florida on September 26 and devastated several surrounding states, The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) teams were activated to provide critical support and relief operations. The organization is on the front lines, assisting survivors and first responders across affected Southeastern communities, with major operations in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Immediate services include distributing meals and hydration, offering emotional and spiritual care, and supporting shelters that many impacted individuals and families now call home.

The Salvation Army Responds to Widespread Devastation Following Hurricane Helene

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www2.multivu.com/the-salvation-army/9295851-en-the-salvation-army-responds-widespread-devastation-following-hurricane-helene

"On the ground, we are witnessing entire communities destroyed and the lives of thousands, upended," said Jeff Jellets, EDS director for The Salvation Army's Southern Territory. "The impacts from this storm are extremely widespread, stretching 600 miles across multiple southern states. There is an urgent need for relief, and we will continue to provide help and hope for as long as it is needed."

Since Helene's landfall, The Salvation Army has:

Activated disaster relief services across 6 states, including Florida , Georgia , North Carolina , South Carolina , Tennessee , and West Virginia

, , , , , and Activated 69 mobile feeding units to feed impacted communities

Provided critical resources in the form of: 125,000 hot meals 26,000 meal kits 73,000 drinks 44,000 snacks Emotional and spiritual care to 7,000 people 14,000 volunteer service hours Feeding and support at 68 shelters



Additionally, The Salvation Army is working with federal, state, and local emergency management agencies to adapt response efforts as needed by monitoring the ongoing impacts of the storm.

"The devastation caused by Helene has proven to be immense in scale and we are prepared to serve impacted communities for as long as need persists," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "We are immensely grateful for our corporate and media sponsors who are supporting our efforts, as well as the everyday heroes who are volunteering their time and resources to help their neighbors in need. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by this disaster."

The Salvation Army would like to thank those who have selflessly amplified the services the organization is providing through their own platforms, the corporate partners helping provide critical supplies, financial support and awareness, and to the generous media partners who have donated ad space so that The Salvation Army may reach more people in need or that would like to help. Those supporters include Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, Erin and Ben Napier, UPS, Walmart, The Dallas Cowboys, FedEx, Americares, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gray Media, Hallmark, CNN, HGTV, and The Food Channel, Doosan Bobcat, and Polaris.

"I know a lot of people have family members who are affected, it has just hit so many different people. There's still a number of areas that are actually unreachable where…the conditions are still really dangerous," said actress and singer Alexa PenaVega. "I don't want these people to get left behind. So, if you want to help and you're not sure how to help…donate to The Salvation Army."

The best way to support The Salvation Army's Hurricane Helene relief efforts is by making a financial contribution, which allows trained professionals to meet immediate and long-term needs. Those who are able to donate can do so through a variety of convenient methods:

Online: HelpSalvationArmy.org

Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

To learn more about The Salvation Army's disaster relief efforts, click here.

A media kit with photos and other useful materials can be found here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected].

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 27 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services by providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, shelter for the homeless, and rehabilitation services for people in need. The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 6,400 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

SOURCE The Salvation Army