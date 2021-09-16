The Salvation Army Starts Giving Season 100 Days Before Christmas

Social services organizations like The Salvation Army have worked tirelessly to provide help and hope since the pandemic started, but needs are increasing again this holiday season because of the threat of evictions and a resurging pandemic.

Roughly 1.2 million Americans say they are very likely to face eviction over the next two months because of nonpaymenti. With a slow distribution of federal funding, families could be evicted before relief arrives.

The Salvation Army has already distributed more than $200 million in direct financial assistance to help people stay in their homes in 2021, after receiving more requests for financial assistance in the first six months of the year than in all of 2020.

As the nation's largest private provider of social services, The Salvation Army has been steadfast on the front lines of need to ensure hope marches on. Now the organization estimates it will need $175 million — nearly 50% more than raised through Red Kettles in 2020 — to help individuals and families stay in their homes this holiday season.

"Pandemic poverty is a threat that continues to knock on the door of millions of our neighbors in need," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "The Salvation Army continues to serve families who had never needed our help before, so we're asking everyone to help this holiday season. With the support of a generous public, we can keep families in their homes and ensure hope marches on during what has been a difficult year."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided more than 225 million meals, $81 million in utility assistance, and $61.5 million in rent and mortgage assistance.

Now more than ever, The Salvation Army needs everyone's help. The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

Enlist in Love's Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month

per month Contact your local Salvation Army to sign up to volunteer at a Red Kettle or distribute Angel Tree gifts to children in need

or distribute gifts to children in need The Salvation Army is applying national safety protocols at all Red Kettles to ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors, and partners

to ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors, and partners Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any Red Kettle across the country

across the country Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum for the first year ever

Ask Amazon's Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount

Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 51555

Provide new toys and clothing through The Salvation Army Angel Tree for local children of families in need

Every donation helps hope march on for those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to donate or learn more about how you can help this year.

If you need services or know someone in need, then visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

