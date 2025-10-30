The Salvation Army Stresses Importance of Protecting Access to SNAP Benefits for 42 Million

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of millions of Americans face uncertainty around the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the government shutdown stretches on and costs remain high. Families are already turning to our food pantries in growing numbers, many for the first time. In some communities, demand for food assistance in recent weeks has more than doubled what is typical. It is evident that this trend will continue throughout the country.

For more than 150 years, The Salvation Army has stood ready to serve those facing hardship, responding with both physical resources and spiritual care. We remain steadfast to our mission to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. We will continue to do everything in our power to share hope and bridge the gap for families who may have to find ways to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads without the critical assistance of SNAP benefits.

We recognize the profound strain the looming loss of benefits amid rising costs places on our neighbors, especially seniors, children, and hardworking families living paycheck to paycheck. While we continue to respond through our more than 7,400 locations, we realize that increased service will be challenging without increased support. We urge our country's leaders to work swiftly to restore access to vital programs that help millions of Americans and ensure the nonprofit sector can continue to meet the needs of our neighbors.

SOURCE The Salvation Army