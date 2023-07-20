The Salvation Army Thrift Stores Announce Bi-Annual Two-Day $2 Clothing Sale

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army Thrift Stores announced its two-day $2.00 clothing sale taking place Friday and Saturday, July 28th and 29th at 88 participating Salvation Army thrift stores across the west coast. The proceeds from this bi-annual sale will go directly towards funding year-long programs that help individuals and families regain stability and self-sufficiency, restore dignity and provide a second chance.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store Employees The Salvation Army Thrift Stores

Whether you're a trendsetter, a vintage lover, a DIY-er, eco-enthusiast and sustainability steward, or a fashion explorer seeking that perfect statement piece, we've got you covered. Dive into a sea of gently used and brand-name clothing that caters to every style, age, and occasion. From chic tops to stunning dresses, from comfy jeans to professional attire, and even accessories that will leave you starry-eyed, our two-day $2.00 Clothing Sale is a fashion paradise waiting to be explored.

But this event is not just about scoring incredible fashion steals; it's about making a difference too. By joining us in this shopping extravaganza, you're directly supporting The Salvation Army's mission of transforming lives within your community. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will be there to guide you through this epic shopping spree, ensuring you find those hidden gems that will make heads turn and hearts skip a beat.

Find a participating location here: https://sarmy.net/shop

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization dedicated to meeting human needs without discrimination. With a presence in over 130 countries, it provides assistance to individuals and communities struggling with natural disasters, poverty, homelessness, self-reliance and other challenges. The Salvation Army Thrift Stores play a vital role in funding these essential programs by offering quality, affordable clothing, furniture, household items, and more. For more information, visit http://WesternARC.SalvationArmy.org

