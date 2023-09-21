The Save Mart Companies' Hawai'i Wildfires Relief Fundraiser Raises More Than $71,000 to Benefit Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund

Company and its CARES Foundation Contributed $10,000 to Support Fundraising Effort

MODESTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Save Mart Companies today announced that its in-store Hawai'i Wildfires Relief Fundraiser to support victims of the catastrophic wildfires on Hawai'i's island of Maui raised more than $71,000. In addition to donations made by shoppers and store associates, The Save Mart Companies and The Save Mart Companies' CARES Foundation, collectively contributed $10,000. One hundred percent of the funds raised will benefit the Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund.

"The Save Mart Companies' Hawai'i Wildfire Fundraiser deeply resonated in the communities we serve in California and Nevada," said Donovan Ford, Senior Vice President, Chief Operations Officer at The Save Mart Companies. "We are extremely grateful for the donations made by our generous shoppers and store associates. We hope their donations, and the contributions made by the company and our CARES Foundation, help in the recovery for those affected by the devasting fires on Maui."

Last month, The Save Mart Companies launched the Hawaii Wildfires Relief Fundraiser at all Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and Western Nevada.

The Save Mart Companies' CARES Foundation was established as a means of strengthening the communities served by Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores. Annually, the foundation contributes approximately a quarter of a million dollars in small grants to support community-based, non-profit organizations and operates with a separate board of directors maintaining a dedicated focus on supporting the company's principle of giving back to the communities it serves in California and Western Nevada.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California- based grocer, operates approximately 200 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries ("SSI"), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California's largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 14,000 team members take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

