The Save Mart Companies Named One of Forbes "Best Employers for Women in 2020"

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Save Mart Companies proudly announced that it has been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women for 2020. This prestigious annual award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced today and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

"The Save Mart Companies has long been committed to inclusivity and cultivating a culture that supports women," said Nicole Pesco, chief executive officer of The Save Mart Companies. "It's a privilege to be included among the companies on this list and to be recognized by Forbes as a top employer for women. We are so very appreciative of our many team members who participated in this survey and who make us proud every day with their dedication to our customers."

Ranked No. 35 overall nationwide, The Save Mart Companies was ranked as the No. 1 grocer nationally, No. 4 among retailers nationally, and No. 4 among all California companies.

The independent survey canvassed more than 75,000 U.S. employees – including 45,000 women -- on issues relevant to women in the workplace with the goal of shedding light on their experiences. The participants, all of whom are guaranteed anonymity, assessed their employers in a wide range of categories, including working conditions, diversity, discrimination, family support, flexibility, parental leave, pay equity, representation and career. Additionally, women participating in the survey were asked to evaluate other employers in their industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to gender issues.

"We are dedicated to creating an environment where women not only feel comfortable, but a workplace that fosters professional development and enables employees to succeed, both at home and in the workplace," said Lee Debra Gelb, vice president, Human Resources at The Save Mart Companies. Gelb added that her ongoing goal at The Save Mart Companies is to develop career pathing for women seeking leadership positions at the company.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies operate 206 stores throughout California and Northern Nevada under the banners of FoodMaxx, Lucky, Lucky California and Save Mart. Based in the Central Valley, TSMC is committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products to communities throughout California and Northern Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

