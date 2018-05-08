The Search Has Begun! GOBankingRates is Offering $1,000 to the Next Everyday Finance Star

Readers will submit 300 words or less on why they should be chosen as GOBankingRates' Everyday Finance Star . Responses can be submitted using the official contest entry form.

. Responses can be submitted using the official contest entry form. Entries must be submitted between Tuesday, May 8th and Thursday, May 24th .

What's at Stake?

A $1,000 Cash Prize!

Cash Prize! The winner's story featured on the GOBankingRates website, social channels and email newsletter, with potential to be seen by millions of GOBankingRates' monthly readers.

An invitation to join GOBankingRates' exclusive influencer community, the Smart Money Squad, where he or she can network with top personal finance influencers and content creators.

A 30 minute Q&A mentoring session with Nicole Lapin , a New York Times bestselling author and star of the CW's business reality competition show "Hatched."



Lapin is the winner of GOBankingRates' Best Money Expert competition two years in a row, with an extensive career in financial advising and broadcast media. Her first book Rich Bitch shows women how to take charge of their financial lives, and was an instant New York Times Bestseller.

"This is like the Super Bowl for players in the money world," said two-time Best Money Expert winner Nicole Lapin. "With the popularity of entrepreneurialism and financial literacy, I'm thrilled to see more people want to get in the game. The victory is not only personal financial success—helping others can be a big business unto itself and I can't wait to share how to do that with the winner."

This year's Best Money Expert competition will launch Tuesday, June 5th, and features 12 industry-leading experts focused on helping people make more informed financial decisions. Readers will vote on their top money expert across three generational categories. Winners will be announced on Friday, June 22nd.

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, MONEY, AOL Finance, CBS MoneyWatch, Business Insider and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us here.

