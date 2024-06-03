The Seasons Games - An immersive experience at the Théâtre du Lido des Champs-Elysées in Paris

PARIS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A spectacular, never-before-seen 30-minute experience will open on the Champs-Élysées on 7 June 2024.

The Théâtre du Lido offers visitors an immersive multi-sensory attraction every day from 11am to 8pm, engulfing them in an artistic vision inspired by the revisited and enhanced music of Vivaldi's Four Seasons.

The seasons games

With climate change, the four distinct seasons are becoming increasingly uncertain. With the help of artificial intelligence, the spectator will be carried away by these changes in nature beyond time and space. Vivaldi the Dino, the show's mascot, invites the audience to be attentive to the planet at all times, to admire its beautiful nature and to protect it!

Jean-Luc Choplin, the Theatre's director, said:

"When I was entrusted with the presidency and artistic direction of the Théâtre du Lido, I knew straight away that I wanted this venue to continue to be active all year round and all day without interruption. The extraordinary crowds on the Champs-Élysées during the summer months, and even more so this year with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, reinforced this idea. But I didn't want to put on a show as such. I've called on visual artists, video artists, artificial intelligence and the Ensemble Matheus conducted by Jean-Christophe Spinosi to bring you my variation on the 4 seasons. The seasons are uncertain but not anxiety-provoking, with a message of hope and future for all our future generations, who will recognise themselves in our mascot Vivaldi the Dino, who will be out and about on the most beautiful avenue in the world every day, urging us not to create new disorder on our beloved planet. "

The Seasons Games:

Music by Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons (1723)

Ensemble Matheus conducted by Jean-Christophe Spinosi

Designed by Jean-Christophe Spinosi and Jean-Luc Choplin

Artistic team : Nicolas Buffe, Robert Nortik, Etienne Mineur, Jacques Ayrault for Ethique, Cyril Auclair and Léonard Françon for Unisson Design, Eddy Couloigner for Global Technique Concept. The Théâtre du Lido teams.

