The Shanghai Museum to Present "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas"

Major international exhibition brings together nearly 3,000 objects from Mexico and Peru

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shanghai Museum will present "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas" (July 9, 2026 – Nov. 14, 2027 at the Shanghai Museum on People's Square), a major exhibition exploring the artistic, cultural, and spiritual traditions of ancient civilizations across Central and South America. Following the success of 'On Top of the Pyramid,' this exhibition features exceptional objects from Mexico and Peru, showcasing the ancient Americas' greatest achievements. Organized in partnership with museums and cultural institutions in Mexico and Peru, the exhibition features 1,129 groups of objects, nearly 3,000 pieces. Through an expansive presentation of archaeological and artistic material, it examines the development of ancient civilizations across Central and South America and their enduring cultural legacies.

Occupying more than 7,000 square meters of gallery space, the exhibition is organized into two complementary sections focused on the histories, artistic traditions, and material cultures of Mexico and Peru.

The first section, "Sacred Spaces: Civilizations of Ancient Mexico". Examining the relationship between belief systems, political authority, and artistic production, the presentation explores the cosmological frameworks that shaped ancient Mesoamerican societies. Through monumental works, ritual objects, and everyday artifacts, visitors are introduced to the intellectual and cultural worlds of these civilizations.

The second section, "Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru". As the largest exhibition on Andean civilizations ever presented in China, it is also among the most significant international touring exhibitions of Peruvian gold and silver artifacts. Tracing the development of societies across the Andes, the exhibition highlights the region's artistic achievements while examining the social, political, and spiritual systems that shaped its civilizations.

During the exhibition period, the Shanghai Museum on People's Square will be dedicated exclusively to the presentation. Inspired by the symbolic concept of the World Tree, exhibition design throughout the museum incorporates visual references drawn from the ancient Americas, including maize, jaguars, feathered serpents, and pyramids. To create an authentic ancient American ambiance, the venue becomes a 10,000 square meters immersive space, where visitors enter through a cornfield directly into the ancient landscape. Interpretive installations before the galleries introduce ancient America's landscapes, beliefs, and traditions. Starting June 1, 2026, international visitors can buy timed-entry tickets on Trip.com (ID required) or on-site at the Shanghai Museum on People's Square.