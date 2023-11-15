The Shaw Prize Award Presentation Ceremony 2023: Celebrating 20 Years of Scientific Accomplishments

News provided by

Shaw Prize

15 Nov, 2023, 02:16 ET

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaw Prize celebrated its 20th anniversary with a grand ceremony at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 12 November. The event brought together more than 30 Shaw Laureates and was attended by over 600 guests from various sectors including the government, political community, business community and education sector.

Continue Reading
Over 30 Shaw Laureates gathered in Hong Kong for the 20th Shaw Prize Award Presentation Ceremony
Over 30 Shaw Laureates gathered in Hong Kong for the 20th Shaw Prize Award Presentation Ceremony

Dr Raymond Chan, Chair of the Shaw Prize Foundation, extended a warm welcome to the Laureates and guests in his opening speech. He paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of the late Mr Run Run Shaw, founder of the Shaw Prize, and Mrs Mona Shaw, to the art, cultural, and educational development of Hong Kong and mainland China. Dr Chan reiterated the Shaw Prize's mission is to celebrate scientific accomplishments that transcend geographical boundaries and expressed the hope that the Prize would contribute to making the world a better place.

The highlight of the night was the presentation of awards to Shaw Laureates 2023, including Professors Matthew Bailes, Duncan Lorimer, and Maura McLaughlin in Astronomy; Professors Patrick Cramer and Eva Nogales in Life Science and Medicine; and Professors Vladimir Drinfeld and Shing-Tung Yau in Mathematical Sciences, by Professor Reinhard Genzel, Chair of the Board of Adjudicators. Laureates from 2020-2022, who had previously received their certificates remotely due to the pandemic, were also invited on stage, finally presented with their long-awaited gold medals.

On 13 November, three Shaw Prize Lectures took place at local universities in Hong Kong, including The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Seven 2023 Laureates had the opportunity to share their groundbreaking researches with Hong Kong students, bringing forefront science to the local community. Additionally, the Shaw Prize and the Hong Kong Science Museum collaborated to organize a special exhibition that introduces 2023 Laureates' outstanding contributions and provides accessible scientific knowledge of their respective fields of interest. The exhibition will open until January 2024.

About the Shaw Prize

The Shaw Prize is an international award that consists of three annual awards: Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences, each bearing a monetary award of US$1.2 million.

This is a translated copy, for professional accuracy, please refer to the English version.

SOURCE Shaw Prize

Also from this source

Annonce des lauréats du prix Shaw 2023

Annonce des lauréats du prix Shaw 2023

Le prix Shaw d'astronomie est décerné à parts égales à Matthew Bailes Directeur du Centre d'excellence pour la découverte des ondes gravitationnelles ...
Anuncio de los Shaw Laureates 2023

Anuncio de los Shaw Laureates 2023

El Premio Shaw de Astronomía se otorga en igualdad de participación a Matthew Bailes Director del Australian Research Council (ARC) Centre of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.