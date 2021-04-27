The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated net sales increased 12.3% to $4.66 billion

Net sales from stores in U.S. and Canada open more than twelve calendar months increased 8.2%

open more than twelve calendar months increased 8.2% Diluted net income per share increased to $1.51 per share

per share Adjusted diluted net income per share increased 51.5% to $2.06 per share

per share Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) increased to $848 .7 million, or 18.2% of sales

.7 million, or 18.2% of sales Net operating cash increased 256% to $195.7 million

Completed a three-for-one stock split to improve accessibility to a broader base of investors

The Company anticipates FY21 diluted net income per share in the range of $7.66 to $7.93 per share, including a loss of $0.34 per share from a divestiture and acquisition-related amortization expense of $0.80 per share

CEO REMARKS

"I am proud of our team's strong start to the year, as all three of our segments delivered strong top-line growth and profit expansion," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, John G. Morikis. "Our sales growth was driven by strong architectural paint demand, improving demand in the industrial end markets served, and pricing actions to offset raw material cost increases. We leveraged this strong sales growth to solid margin expansion across all of our businesses. In the quarter, we delivered 12.3% sales growth, 51.5% adjusted EPS growth, and 320 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. We continued to generate strong cash, which allowed us to invest in long-term strategic growth initiatives, repurchase 3.3 million shares in the first quarter, and open 12 new stores in the U.S. and Canada. We also completed the previously announced divestiture of our Wattyl business in Australia and New Zealand.

"In The Americas Group, our residential repaint, new residential and DIY businesses grew sales by double-digits, while our new commercial business continued its rebound growing sales low-single-digits. Strength in DIY end markets continued in our Consumer Brands Group, as sales were up double-digits across all regions. In Performance Coatings Group, our industrial wood and general industrial businesses grew by double-digits, while our packaging and coil businesses grew high-single-digits. Our automotive refinish business grew mid-single-digits."

FIRST QUARTER CONSOLIDATED RESULTS



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 4,656.0

$ 4,146.7

$ 509.3



12.3 % Income before income taxes 509.0

392.3

116.7



29.7 % As a % of sales 10.9 % 9.5 %





Net income per share - diluted $ 1.51

$ 1.15

$ 0.36



31.3 % Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 2.06

$ 1.36

$ 0.70



51.5 %

Consolidated net sales increased primarily due to higher product sales volume in each of our three segments. Income before income taxes increased primarily due to higher sales volumes, partially offset by increased raw material costs across all three segments.

Diluted net income per share included a $0.34 per share loss from the divestiture of the Wattyl business, an Australian and New Zealand manufacturer and seller of architectural and protective paint and coatings, and a charge of $0.21 per share for acquisition-related amortization expense.

FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS

The Americas Group ("TAG")



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 2,503.1



$ 2,305.5



$ 197.6



8.6 % Same-store sales (1) 8.2 %

7.4 %







Segment profit $ 480.0



$ 388.3



$ 91.7



23.6 % Reported segment margin 19.2 %

16.8 %













(1) Same-store sales represents net sales from stores in U.S. and Canada open more than twelve calendar months.

Net sales in TAG increased due primarily to higher residential repaint, new residential and DIY paint sales, and selling price increases. TAG segment profit increased due primarily to higher paint sales volume, partially offset by increased raw material costs.

Consumer Brands Group ("CBG")



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 778.1



$ 622.3



$ 155.8



25.0 % Segment profit $ 143.7



$ 83.5



$ 60.2



72.1 % Reported segment margin 18.5 %

13.4 %







Adjusted segment profit (1) $ 166.5



$ 105.9



$ 60.6



57.2 % Adjusted segment margin 21.4 %

17.0 %













(1) Adjusted segment profit excludes the impact of acquisition-related amortization expense. Acquisition-related amortization expense in CBG was $22.8 million and $22.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net sales in CBG increased due primarily to higher volume sales to most of the group's customers and selling price increases. CBG segment profit increased primarily due to higher volume sales, continued improvement in international operating margins and good cost control, partially offset by increased raw material costs. Currency translation rate changes increased consolidated net sales by 2.7%. Acquisition-related amortization expense reduced segment profit as a percent of net external sales by 290 basis points compared to 360 basis points in the first quarter of 2020.

Performance Coatings Group ("PCG")



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 1,374.3



$ 1,217.6



$ 156.7



12.9 % Segment profit $ 143.8



$ 113.7



$ 30.1



26.5 % Reported segment margin 10.5 %

9.3 %







Adjusted segment profit (1) $ 196.7



$ 166.7



$ 30.0



18.0 % Adjusted segment margin 14.3 %

13.7 %













(1) Adjusted segment profit excludes the impact of acquisition-related amortization expense. Acquisition-related amortization expense in PCG was $52.9 million and $53.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net sales in PCG increased due primarily to higher sales volumes in most end markets served and selling price increases. Currency translation rate changes increased the group's net sales by 2.0%. PCG segment profit increased due primarily to higher sales and good cost control, partially offset by increased raw material costs. Acquisition-related amortization expense reduced segment profit as a percent of net external sales by 380 basis points compared to 440 basis points in the first quarter of 2020.

LIQUIDITY AND CASH FLOW

The Company generated $195.7 million in net operating cash, an increase of $140.8 million or 256%, primarily driven by an increase in earnings excluding the loss on the divested business. The strong cash generation allowed us to return cash of approximately $927.2 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. The Company purchased 3.3 million shares of its common stock during the quarter. At March 31, 2021, the Company had remaining authorization to purchase 55.35 million shares of its common stock through open market purchases.

2021 GUIDANCE



Second Quarter

Full Year

2021

2021 Net sales Up mid-to-high teens %

Up mid-to-high single digit %











Effective tax rate



Low twenty percent range Diluted net income per share



$7.66 - $7.93 Adjusted diluted net income per share (1)



$8.80 - $9.07





(1) Excludes $0.34 per share loss from the divestiture and $0.80 per share of acquisition-related amortization expense.

Commenting on the Company's outlook, Mr. Morikis noted, "While we are very encouraged with our strong start to the year in a seasonally smaller quarter and continuing strength in the demand environment, our full year adjusted earnings guidance remains unchanged given the near-term uncertainty of raw material availability and cost inflation. Despite the uncertainties, our businesses are extremely well positioned, and we remain confident in our long-term ability to grow faster than the market. We look forward to our June 8th Financial Community Presentation, where we will provide an update on full year sales and EPS guidance, business demand trends, raw material dynamics, technology investments, and our robust ESG initiatives."

Regulation G Reconciliations

Management of the Company believes that investors' understanding of the Company's operating performance is enhanced by the disclosure of diluted net income per share excluding the loss on the divestiture of Wattyl, and Valspar acquisition-related amortization expense. This adjusted earnings per share measurement is not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). It should not be considered a substitute for earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The following tables reconcile diluted net income per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to adjusted diluted net income per share.











Year Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

(after-tax guidance)

Pre-Tax Tax Effect (1) After-Tax

Low

High Diluted net income per share



$ 1.51



$ 7.66



$ 7.93

















Loss on divestiture $ .41

$ .07

.34



.34



.34

















Acquisition-related amortization expense (2) .28

.07

.21



.80



.80

















Adjusted diluted net income per share



$ 2.06



$ 8.80



$ 9.07





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

Pre-Tax Tax Effect (1) After-Tax

Pre-Tax Tax Effect (1) After-Tax Diluted net income per share



$ 1.15







$ 7.36

















Acquisition-related amortization expense (2) $ .27

$ .06

.21



$ 1.10

$ .27

.83

















Adjusted diluted net income per share



$ 1.36







$ 8.19











































(1) The tax effect is calculated based on the statutory rate and the nature of the item, unless otherwise noted. (2) Acquisition-related amortization expense consists primarily of the amortization of intangible assets related to the Valspar acquisition and is included in Amortization.

Management of the Company believes that investors' understanding of the Company's operating performance is enhanced by the disclosure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding the loss on the divestiture of Wattyl. This measurement is not in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It should not be considered a substitute for net income or net operating cash. The following table reconciles net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 and EBITDA for 2020.

(millions of dollars)















Three Months

Three Months









Ended

Ended









March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

$ Change

% Change Net income $ 409.6



$ 321.7



$ 87.9



27.3 % Interest expense 83.2



86.2



(3.0)



(3.5) % Income taxes 99.4



70.6



28.8



40.8 % Depreciation 65.4



66.5



(1.1)



(1.7) % Amortization 79.2



78.1



1.1



1.4 % EBITDA 736.8



623.1



113.7



18.2 % Loss on divestiture 111.9







111.9





Adjusted EBITDA $ 848.7



$ 623.1



$ 225.6



36.2 %

The Sherwin-Williams Company and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Income (Unaudited) (millions of dollars, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020













Net sales

$ 4,656.0



$ 4,146.7

Cost of goods sold



2,544.0





2,257.0

Gross profit



2,112.0





1,889.7

Percent to net sales



45.4 %



45.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses



1,325.9





1,307.6

Percent to net sales



28.5 %



31.5 % Other general expense - net



117.5





3.7

Amortization



79.2





78.1

Interest expense



83.2





86.2

Interest and net investment income



(0.6)





(0.6)

Other (income) expense - net



(2.2)





22.4

Income before income taxes



509.0





392.3

Income taxes



99.4





70.6

Net income

$ 409.6



$ 321.7















Net income per common share:











Basic

$ 1.54



$ 1.18

Diluted

$ 1.51



$ 1.15















Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



265.8





273.2

Diluted

270.6





278.6



The Sherwin-Williams Company and Subsidiaries Business Segments (Unaudited) (millions of dollars)

























2021

2020

Net

Segment

Net

Segment

External

Profit

External

Profit

Sales

(Loss)

Sales

(Loss) Three Months Ended March 31:





















The Americas Group $ 2,503.1



$ 480.0



$ 2,305.5



$ 388.3

Consumer Brands Group

778.1





143.7





622.3





83.5

Performance Coatings Group

1,374.3





143.8





1,217.6





113.7

Administrative

0.5





(258.5)





1.3





(193.2)

Consolidated totals $ 4,656.0



$ 509.0



$ 4,146.7



$ 392.3



























The Sherwin-Williams Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (millions of dollars)











March 31,



2021

2020

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 314.7



$ 238.5



Accounts receivable, less allowance 2,414.1



2,291.5



Inventories 1,847.3



1,954.8



Other current assets 533.5



443.2



Total current assets 5,109.6



4,928.0



Property, plant and equipment, net 1,780.4



1,829.5



Goodwill 7,011.3



6,958.7



Intangible assets 4,210.0



4,585.4



Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,728.8



1,683.4



Other assets 594.9



585.3



Total Assets $ 20,435.0



$ 20,570.3













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings $ 818.1



$ 1,051.5



Accounts payable 2,217.0



1,958.4



Compensation and taxes withheld 551.2



438.0



Accrued taxes 282.6



106.5



Current portion of long-term debt 428.5



429.5



Current portion of operating lease liabilities 385.8



371.1



Other accruals 968.4



865.2



Total current liabilities 5,651.6



5,220.2



Long-term debt 7,862.4



8,289.2



Postretirement benefits other than pensions 274.3



262.8



Deferred income taxes 797.8



949.5



Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,402.9



1,373.7



Other long-term liabilities 1,367.3



1,185.8



Shareholders' equity 3,078.7



3,289.1



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 20,435.0



$ 20,570.3





The Sherwin-Williams Company and Subsidiaries Selected Information (Unaudited) (millions of dollars, except store count data)













Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Depreciation $ 65.4



$ 66.5

Capital expenditures

64.3





106.6

Cash dividends

151.8





122.9

Amortization of intangibles

79.2





78.1













Significant components of Other general expense - net: Provision for environmental related matters - net $ 2.5



$ 2.2

Loss on divestiture

111.9





—

Loss on sale or disposition of assets

3.1





1.5













Significant components of Other (income) expense - net: Loss on extinguishment of debt $ —



$ 21.3

Investment and royalty (income) expense

(6.5)





2.3

Net expense from banking activities

2.6





2.8

Foreign currency transaction related losses

2.5





3.9

Other (1)

(0.8)





(7.9)













Store Count Data:









The Americas Group - net new stores

11





2

The Americas Group - total stores

4,785





4,760

Performance Coatings Group - net new branches

(1)





—

Performance Coatings Group - total branches

281





281













(1) Consists of items of revenue, gains, expenses and losses unrelated to the primary business purpose of the Company.

