The SHORT SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL & ASIA 2020 -- Academy Awards© Accredited & Asia's One of the Biggest International Short Film Festivals

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd edition of the SHORT SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL & ASIA 2020 (SSFF & Asia), Academy Awards© accredited & Asia's biggest international short film festival was postponed until Wednesday, 09/16 thru Sunday 09/27 due to the Coronavirus. At the Awards Ceremony, the best short film Grand Prix, the George Lucas Award, was announced.

Creators' Junction partnered with Xperia™ Daiki Tsuneta King Gnu / millennium parade

As the final event of the festival, the Creators' Junction partnered with Xperia™, to explore upcoming trends in the creative visual industry with the new generation of creators has started its worldwide screening on YouTube at 8:00pm (JST).

The event was held in collaboration with Sony & Sony Mobile Inc.

Acclaimed director Naomi Kawase for films like "Moe no Suzaku" & "Sweet Bean," artist & musician Daiki Tsuneta of King Gnu & millennium parade, along with moderator & festival president Tetsuya Bessho discussed the current state & the future of visual creators.

https://youtu.be/5iPZHYUKjUY

＜ Creators ' Junction partnered with Xperia ™ Outline ＞

Schedule: Streaming starts on Mon, September 28 th at 8:00pm (JST)

at (JST) Panelists: Film director / Photographer Naomi Kawase, Artist / Musician Daiki Tsuneta (King Gnu/millennium parade), SSFF & ASIA President Tetsuya Bessho (MC)

Tsuneta (King Gnu/millennium parade), SSFF & President Tetsuya (MC) Languages: Japanese / English

視聴 URL : https://youtu.be/5iPZHYUKjUY

: https://youtu.be/5iPZHYUKjUY Creators' Junction partnered with Xperia™ Special Website: https://www.shortshorts.org/sony/en/creatorsjunction/ ※This event is pre-recorded.

Stills are available here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Hn6Ti7HyZXjR1EmY5EmAeS28BckgFYeE?usp=sharing

PRESS INQUIRY

Committee for Short Shorts: PR - Fuyumi Tanaka

+81-3-3474-8201 [email protected]

https://www.shortshorts.org

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia