The Silent Struggle Many Patients Endure with Wound Malodor

Foul Odors from Infected and Fungating Wounds Are Among the Most Distressing Wound Symptoms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malodors from wounds can create silent distress for patients and their caregivers. They can isolate and nauseate individuals, exacerbating the healing process. Cinesteam® offers an innovative way for patients to manage unwanted odors and reclaim a higher quality of life.

There are many unpleasant side effects that come from a wound. Pain, swelling, itchiness, drainage, and fevers are common. But one symptom has been identified as the worst of all. According to Gethin (via CD Medical Ltd), odor is the number one most distressing symptom cited by patients and carers.

The issue goes beyond the smell itself, which is already difficult for many to endure. Patients affected by malodorous wounds (e.g., tumoral wounds, leg ulcers, diabetic foot, pressure ulcers, post-surgery wounds, burns, etc.) often find themselves resigned to their unwanted olfactory condition. They can feel nauseous from the smell and can self-isolate. This leads to damaged friendships and even subtle consequences, such as an inability to use public transportation to move between locations.

Another study from the Journal of Tissue Viability found that this often leads to a sense of resignation. This is why Cinesteam® has developed a way to empower those managing chronic wound odor to address the issue.

"Cinesteam is the first natural-based dressing designed to manage malodorous wounds," explains Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "It is a secondary dressing, meaning it does not come in contact with the wound. Instead, it goes on top of the primary dressing, where its proximity allows it to adsorb unwanted smells and replace it with a sweet, cinnamon alternative. This can work wonders in improving the quality of life of patients affected by malodorous wounds."

Cinesteam®'s innovative approach to wound malodor utilizes cinnamon, thanks to its high capacity to neutralize odors and mask them with its own smell. It is a groundbreaking development in an area of healthcare that has, up to this point, been generally overlooked.

About Cinesteam®:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

Media Contact:

Clémence DESJARDIN, PhD

Business Development Manager

55 rue de Turbigo – 75003 Paris – France

Tel : +33 (0) 1 86 22 02 22

Mob: +33 (0) 6 63 04 32 77

Fax : +33 (0)1 73 79 35 54

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cinesteam