The Skincare Boom Has a Talent Gap -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is Training the Next Generation

CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is spotlighting a critical workforce gap amid explosive growth in the professional skincare industry. As demand for advanced skincare services continues to rise, employers across the fast-expanding med spa sector are facing a shortage of trained, job-ready talent.

The med spa industry has grown from 8,899 to 10,488 locations in a single year, reflecting a significant shift in consumer demand toward results-driven skincare treatments. However, 40% of operators report ongoing staffing shortages, underscoring the urgent need for highly trained estheticians.

Tricoci University is helping to close this gap by preparing students with the skills required to succeed in today's skincare-focused beauty landscape. Its esthetics program emphasizes hands-on training in advanced topical techniques, including facials, waxing, chemical exfoliation, and customized skincare treatments. Graduates of Tricoci University enter the workforce equipped with practical experience and confidence, making them valuable contributors from day one in med spas, dermatology offices, and salons.

Institutional outcomes further underscore the strength of Tricoci University's training model. The university reports strong overall graduation outcomes, with esthetics students achieving consistently high completion rates. Graduates demonstrate exceptional readiness for licensure, and a significant majority go on to secure employment in the field—reinforcing Tricoci University's role as a reliable pipeline of job-ready talent.

"As skincare becomes an essential part of wellness and self-care, the demand for skilled estheticians continues to accelerate," said Larry Foster, Chief Operating Officer at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "At Tricoci University, we are focused on preparing students with hands-on experience and real-world skills so they can step into these roles with confidence and make an immediate impact."

In addition to strong job placement potential, esthetics training is gaining attention as a smart financial investment. Tricoci University's 20-week esthetics program offers a faster and more affordable pathway compared to traditional four-year degrees—allowing graduates to begin earning sooner while avoiding significant student debt.

"Students today are looking for education pathways that are both efficient and impactful," added Foster. "Esthetics training provides a clear return on investment—lower cost, faster completion, and direct entry into a high-growth industry, supported by outcomes that show real career traction."

With lower upfront costs, shorter completion time, and entry into a high-demand field, esthetician training is increasingly appealing to career changers, recent graduates, and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

As the skincare industry continues to expand, Tricoci University remains committed to advancing workforce readiness through hands-on education, industry partnerships, and a focus on student success.

For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture and its programs, please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/ or connect with us on social media: Instagram: @tricociuniversity Facebook: @TricociUniversity, TikTok: @tricociuniversity and YouTube: @TricociU.

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture