THE SORAYA ANNOUNCES ITS FULL 2026-27 SEASON

Eight Major Debuts, Soraya Original Programs, and the Return of the Jazz at Naz, and LA Seen Festivals

2026-27 Season Will Also Introduce Chad Hilligus as The Soraya's New Executive & Artistic Director

Debuts Include Opening Night – Sutton Foster with the Pacific Jazz Orchestra (Sept. 19); Snarky Puppy (Oct. 3); Majo Aguilar con Mariachi y Banda (World Premiere, Oct. 29); Dance Theatre of Harlem (Nov. 14); National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (Jan. 23); LA Phil (March 26, 2027); Audra McDonald (April 3, 2027); National Symphony Orchestra (April 29, 2027)

Membership package presale begins May 7 ; Single tickets on sale to the public July 15. Learn more and find the season calendar at TheSoraya.org.

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight prominent debuts will be among the 45 performances to be featured in The Soraya's 2026-27 Season, highlighting the performing arts center's ongoing commitment to the breadth and excellence of its programs. Additionally, The Soraya's Great Hall will welcome world-class symphony orchestras as well as jazz greats, offerings that have defined the venue since it opened 15 years ago.

Announcing The Soraya's Complete 2026-27 Season

The Soraya's reputation, both for excellence and innovation, has been rewarded with growing loyalty from audiences across the vast and vibrant communities of Los Angeles. The current season and the one preceding have seen record-breaking attendance and ticket revenue.

"Thor Steingraber has curated an absolutely brilliant lineup for 2026-27 and I think it beautifully encapsulates his 12 years of visionary artistic leadership," said incoming Executive & Artistic Director Chad Hilligus. "I look forward to watching the season unfold and working with these incredible artists."

Access tickets beginning on May 7 by joining Membership! Members receive unmatched ticket discounts, exclusive seating, and more (TheSoraya.org/Membership). Read the full press release here.

SOURCE Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at California State University, Northridge