The Sports Facilities Companies Acquires RCI Sports Management, Expanding National Footprint and Strengthening Municipal & Private Facility Services

CLEARWATER, Fla. and AMARILLO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), the nation's leading resource for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities, today announced the acquisition of RCI Sports Management (RCI), a Texas-based firm known for its hands-on facility management, sponsorship activation, and event-driven revenue strategies across municipal and privately owned sports complexes.

The acquisition brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to community-centered placemaking, public-private partnership, and performance-based facility management. RCI's portfolio of managed properties and operating agreements in Texas, Kansas, and the central U.S. will integrate into SFC's national platform, expanding SFC's reach and deepening its operational capabilities in mid-market and high-growth communities. Properties joining the SF Network include:

The Refinery Fieldhouse — Garden City, Kansas

Opened in 2025, The Refinery is a 200,000‑square‑foot sports, convention, and entertainment center. It includes an 11,000‑square‑foot conference center capable of hosting more than 500 guests for conferences, corporate events, weddings, and community celebrations. The sports fieldhouse features six basketball courts, six volleyball courts, a multi-sport indoor turf field for football, soccer, softball, and baseball, plus five dedicated pickleball courts. The venue also includes an arcade, restaurant, and bar, and unique guest amenities like hospitality suites and a walking track.

Amarillo Netplex — Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo Netplex is a 62,000‑square‑foot indoor multi-use sports and event hub featuring adaptable courts for volleyball, pickleball, basketball, futsal, and more, along with a dedicated pickleball pro shop, private party room, and on-site food and beverage service. The facility hosts leagues, tournaments, clinics, and community events year‑round, making it a go-to destination for athletes and families from across the Texas Panhandle.

Travis Fields at Midtown Park — Bryan, Texas

Opened in February 2022, Travis Fields at Midtown Park is a three-field, all-synthetic turf baseball and softball complex with 225-foot fences, eight batting cages, and flexible mounds that support a wide range of age divisions and tournament formats. Hosting more than 35 events each year and serving local Little League, adult rec leagues, and regional tournaments, the venue is a key driver of sports tourism in Bryan and Central Texas.

"RCI has built a reputation for rolling up their sleeves and delivering real, measurable results for cities and owners," said Jason Clement, Founder and CEO of SFC. "Their team understands that a sports complex is more than fields and courts — it's an economic engine, a community gathering place, and a long-term asset for the public. This partnership strengthens our ability to help communities visualize, launch, and operate destinations that drive tourism, local business growth, and lasting civic pride."

Founded in Texas, RCI Sports Management has earned recognition for its end-to-end approach to facility operations — from contract management and financial oversight to sponsorship sales, event programming, and local stakeholder engagement. The company has worked closely with municipal partners and private owners to optimize performance, elevate the guest experience, and build sustainable revenue models.

"Joining The Sports Facilities Companies allows us to take everything we've built at RCI and scale it nationally," said Kristin Stroud, Founder of RCI Sports Management. "We've always believed in being true partners to the communities and owners we serve — not just operators. SFC shares that philosophy and brings the resources, systems, and national platform to help our clients and our team grow in bigger, more impactful ways."

Through the acquisition, RCI's leadership and operations team will continue to support existing client relationships while gaining access to SFC's full suite of development, marketing, sponsorship, and destination management services. The combined organization will focus on accelerating facility performance through integrated sales and marketing, standardized operating systems, data-driven sponsorship and commercial rights programs, and expanded national event and tourism pipelines.

"This is about building a national ecosystem for sport and recreation destinations," added Clement. "By aligning RCI's operational strength with our development, sponsorship, and tourism platforms, we're creating a powerful, end-to-end solution for cities and owners who want more than management — they get performance driving transformation. Kristin, the RCI team, and The Sports Facilities Companies are delivering those results."

The acquisition reinforces SFC's long-term growth strategy to expand its presence in high-opportunity markets and strengthen its role as a trusted partner to municipalities, private developers, and community stakeholders nationwide.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) is the nation's leading resource for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. With over 100 managed venues and approximately 5,000 team members, represented by the SF Network, SFC welcomes nearly 30 million guest visits and produces almost $1 billion in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and theSFnetwork.com.

