The Sports Facilities Companies Partners with Playeasy to Streamline Event Bookings for over 40 Facilities Nationwide

Partnership to Enhance Parks and & Recreation Services for Residents and Visitors through Playeasy's Technology

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), the nation's foremost provider of sports, events, and recreational facility management services, announced a strategic partnership today with Playeasy, the leading digital platform supporting sports event organizers, destinations, facilities, and events in the United States.

Playeasy will enhance the SFC's ability to maximize programming and events for more than 40 facilities across the country. The partnership will streamline the process for event organizers to book events at SFC venues, which are part of the SF Network. The partnership will also benefit local businesses around each venue to enhance the visitor experience and increase economic impact for the community.

"Through our network of facilities across the country, we look for ways to maximize efficiencies for our partners, visitors, and local communities," said Jason Clement, Co-Founder and CEO for The Sports Facilities Companies. "Through Playeasy's technology, youth sports organizers and event promoters can seamlessly research availability at SFC properties and initiate new partnerships."

The SFC's entire portfolio of 40+ facilities will be added to the Playeasy platform to immediately receive and respond to site selection requests from event organizations in need of host locations. This partnership allows the 450+ event organizations on Playeasy to connect with the top sports tourism facilities in the country with just a couple of clicks.

The SFC and Playeasy will also activate the business communities within the SF Network to enhance the visitor experiences for the 25 million event participants and spectators that visit SFC locations each year. Visitors will have access to find entertainment, restaurants, and local discounts from nearby participating businesses on Playeasy event pages. This will empower businesses to directly connect with visiting participants and increase the economic impact they can generate.

"It's an honor to partner with The Sports Facilities Companies, whose mission of 'improving communities through sports' aligns perfectly with our platform and the reason we started Playeasy" said Sean Flaherty, Co-Founder and CEO of Playeasy. "This partnership not only provides great value to our event organizer partners who now can easily connect directly with the top sports tourism venues across the country, but even more impactful will be the value we'll jointly provide to the visitors and local communities around the amazing venues that the SFC manages."

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are the Nation's leading resources for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. Our 40+ managed venues and 1500+ team members, represented by the SF Network, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $250 million in economic impact each year.

