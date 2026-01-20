The Sports Facilities Companies to Open or Break Ground on 11 Facilities Nationwide in 2026

New venues expand opportunities for families and communities to benefit from youth sports, community recreation, and entertainment

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) announces the opening or groundbreaking of 11 new venues across the United States in 2026. SFC is the leading provider of management services in youth sports and community recreation in the country, with more than 100 facilities, primarily municipally owned. For their clients, SFC is an operating partner responsible for executing the owner's vision, including daily operations, local programs such as camps and clinics, tournament and event booking, marketing, and maintenance.

SFC's management portfolio, called the SF Network, hosts more than 30 million guest visits each year. While some of their venues are breaking ground on bold new concepts, others are cutting the ribbon and are now ready to host tournaments, showcases, and community events that bring their long-term visions to life.

"We are obsessed with the mission of improving the health & economic vitality of the communities we serve," said Jason Clement, CEO and Founder of The Sports Facilities Companies. "That requires coming alongside each facility owner to collaborate on their unique goals and the custom approach for that community. These venues represent a distinct approach utilizing their community's resources blended with SFC's infrastructure in raising the standard for what sports, recreation, and entertainment should deliver to the benefit of their region."

2026 Grand Openings:

East Texas A&M University Agricultural Multipurpose Education and Training Center – Commerce, TX – Late February 2026 The East Texas A&M University Agricultural Multipurpose Education and Training Center will host rodeos, concerts, and university-wide gatherings, serving as a modern showpiece for athletics and events in East Texas.

Sprowls Horizon Sports Park Presented by FloridaCentral Credit Union – Pinellas Park, FL – February 28, 2026 Sprowls Horizon Sports Park will debut in Pinellas Park with a lineup of Major League Spring Training replica fields, professional-caliber playing surfaces, and fan-friendly amenities, quickly establishing itself as a national destination for youth baseball and softball tournaments.

Emerald Acres Sports Connection – Outdoor Campus – Mattoon, IL – March 2026 The outdoor campus at Emerald Acres Sports Connection will introduce synthetic-turf multipurpose fields, baseball and softball diamonds, and event lawn space along a scenic lakefront, fully activating the venue's indoor–outdoor experience and nearby walkable retail and dining district.

Destination KP – Kings Park, NY – Spring/Summer 2026 Destination KP will bring a state-of-the-art venue to the Long Island region. Hosting upgraded fields, training spaces, and spectator amenities while offering event owners easy access to the greater New York metro market.

Scheels Sports Park at Legacy Pointe – Springfield, IL – Outdoor Fields: May 2026 Scheels Sports Park at Legacy Pointe will complete its destination offering with the opening of eight outdoor fields alongside a 170,000-square-foot indoor dome, creating a true year-round venue for soccer, lacrosse, baseball, softball, and indoor court sports.

Artesia Recreation Center – Artesia, NM – May 2026 The Artesia Recreation Center will open next to the Artesia Aquatic Center as a two-story community hub with courts, fitness spaces, a running track, and kids' areas, forming an "all-in-one" campus for recreation, leagues, camps, and events.

Eagleton Ballpark & Ballfields – Blount County, TN – Spring 2026 Celebration Eagleton Ballpark & Ballfields will celebrate its first full spring tournament season as a multi-field baseball and softball campus, providing new opportunities for youth leagues, travel teams, and visiting families to experience Blount County.

Paducah Sports Park by CFSB – Paducah, KY – Summer 2026 Paducah Sports Park by CFSB will open as a sprawling diamond and long-field complex with championship-caliber baseball and softball venues, multipurpose fields, and family-friendly amenities, expanding western Kentucky's capacity for high-impact tournaments and local league play.

Shepherdsville Aquatics and Pickleball Complex – Shepherdsville, KY – Memorial Day Weekend 2026 The Shepherdsville Aquatics and Pickleball Complex will open with indoor and outdoor aquatics, water attractions, and a deep inventory of pickleball courts, giving local families a new recreation "third place" and creating a regional draw for aquatics and pickleball events.

2026 Groundbreakings:

Odessa Sports Complex – Odessa, TX The Odessa Multi Sports Complex will introduce new clusters of baseball and softball diamonds, multipurpose long fields, and key guest amenities, transforming the West Texas sports landscape and creating a regional home for leagues and tournament play.

Gadsden Athletic Center – Gadsden, AL The Gadsden Athletic Center will build an indoor and outdoor complex, featuring 4 baseball/softball diamonds, a modern indoor sports and wellness hub featuring hardwood courts, fitness spaces, indoor aquatics, and family entertainment, supporting both year-round recreation and regional tournaments.

The number of facilities in the country that have chosen to hire a professional operator has risen significantly over the last five years, reports Ashley Whittaker, a partner and SVP for the firm, crediting the company's commitment to operating excellence and collaboration for their growth.

"With rising construction costs and economic pressure, more and more cities are looking for an operating partner with a track record of performance that will allow leaders to maintain control of their asset," says Whittaker. "There's no one like SFC. We've been purpose-built to balance mission, margin, and municipal needs."

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) is the nation's leading resource for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. With over 90 managed venues and approximately 5,000 team members, represented by the SF Network, SFC welcomes nearly 30 million guest visits and produces almost $1 billion in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and theSFnetwork.com.

