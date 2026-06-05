The Sports Geek Launches World Cup 2026 Coverage and Contests

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Geek has launched an expanded World Cup 2026 coverage campaign, bringing together contests, expert analysis, Spanish-language content, and original fan-focused research ahead of the North American tournament.

The campaign is designed to help soccer fans follow the action, engage with the tournament, understand the cost of attending matches, and explore the biggest World Cup storylines across host cities. All these efforts supplement the site's existing coverage of the 2026 tournament, including daily predictions, picks, blogs, and other betting-focused articles that help soccer fans get in on the action.

A Free World Cup Pick'em Contest for Soccer Fans

The Sports Geek is giving away $500 in prizes with a free-to-enter World Cup Pick'em contest. Players can make selections on their predicted winners of each World Cup group, and compete against other fans to see who knows international soccer the best.

Following suit with past contests, the competition gives casual and serious fans a low barrier to entry and challenges their knowledge on a popular sporting event. Anyone with a The Sports Geek account can enter up until the beginning of the tournament on June 11th, 2026.

El Sports Geek Launches for Spanish-Speaking World Cup Coverage

El Sports Geek, an offshoot of The Sports Geek catered to Spanish-speaking audiences, has launched in time for the World Cup. As a dedicated Spanish-language channel for sports betting content, El Sports Geek aims to reach a wider audience with entertaining news, breaking updates, and betting coverage for the World Cup and beyond.

Jack Gilbert Expands The Sports Geek's Soccer Expertise

Jack Gilbert, or @xjackchat on Instagram and TikTok, has joined The Sports Geek to bring his soccer betting expertise for the upcoming tournament. Dedicated to football coverage, Jack will help fans follow key storylines, teams, players, and World Cup developments throughout the competition. Many viewers may place their first soccer bet during the tournament, and Gilbert's knowledge can give new fans a helpful starting point.

"I love those weird stories, those hidden narratives, those nuggets of information that your mates don't know … I'm truly buzzing for this summer, and honestly, I cannot wait to experience it with you all." – Jack Gilbert

Cost of Being a World Cup Fan Campaign

Spanning three countries and 16 host cities, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be one of the most unique, and potentially one of the most expensive, iterations of the tournament. The Sports Geek has analyzed the cost of a trip to the World Cup from essentials like travel and accommodation, to the price of a beer and a hot dog at the game.

On average, it'll cost a soccer fan $22,378 to travel to a match, spend two nights in the city, and return home. If any fans are still mulling over their purchase, this research can help them visualize the all-in cost, and gives them a sobering look at what that price tag can purchase instead (Brazilian fans could pay for 53 months of rent for the price of the journey!).

Most-Googled Questions Around Host Cities

The Sports Geek has analyzed search trends around World Cup host cities to better understand what fans want to know before traveling. Questions ranged from typical queries on travel logistics and the weather to genuine curiosity about a city's history or nickname origins. Curious fans can also supplement their findings with The Sports Geek's "Fan Guide" to the World Cup, where they detail every country's soccer history, popular chants, and iconic moments.

All of these campaigns provide an entertaining look at what goes into a fan's mindset for travelling and engaging with such a unique event. Whether they are worrying about the heat in Los Angeles or how best to communicate with fans from Germany or Algeria, World Cup fans are already showing their commitment to making the 2026 tournament a memorable experience.

About The Sports Geek

The Sports Geek is a trusted resource for free betting tips, expert picks, AI-driven predictions, and easy-to-follow game and betting guides. The platform continues to expand with new contests, tools, and content designed to help sports fans sharpen their knowledge and get more enjoyment out of every game.

Readers can explore more betting insights and resources at The Sports Geek and tune in to Geek'd Up Bets each Thursday to stay ready for the World Cup's biggest matchups.

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SOURCE The Sports Geek