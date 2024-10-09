The Sports Nutrition Market in Europe is projected to grow by USD 4.54 Billion (2024-2028), driven by rising fitness awareness and AI's role in redefining the market landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Sports Nutrition Market in Europe size is estimated to grow by USD 4.54 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Growing fitness awareness due to lifestyle conditions is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in sports nutrition products. However, significant threat from counterfeit products poses a challenge - Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., BellRing Brands Inc., Glanbia plc, Grenade UK Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., MusclePharm, Nestle SA, NUTREND D. S., a. S, OTE Sports Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., TORQ Ltd., Tripoint GmbH, Ultimate Nutrition Inc., and Universal Nutrition.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2024-2028

Sports Nutrition Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4544.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.5 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries UK, Germany, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., BellRing Brands Inc., Glanbia plc, Grenade UK Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., MusclePharm, Nestle SA, NUTREND D. S., a. S, OTE Sports Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., TORQ Ltd., Tripoint GmbH, Ultimate Nutrition Inc., and Universal Nutrition

Market Driver

The European sports nutrition market is characterized by intense competition, leading vendors to invest significantly in research and development (R&D) and innovation. This investment results in the launch of advanced, targeted, and healthier sports nutrition products. For instance, microencapsulated seaweeds and less aromatic ingredients are emerging trends, offering enhanced flavor and iodine as a mineral source. Another development is the fortification of food ingredients, such as vitamin D, probiotics, and glycerol, which is expected to benefit athlete nutrition. Existing protein-based products are being improved with new ingredients and flavors to overcome protein's bland taste and cater to consumer preferences. The availability of these advanced sports nutrition products with improved flavors and benefits is projected to fuel sales growth in the European market.

The European Sports Nutrition Market is thriving, with key products like Protein Powder, ISO Drink Powder, Sports Drinks, Energy Bars, and more, gaining popularity among Athletes, Bodybuilders, and Health-Conscious Consumers. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets and Fitness Centers remain major sales channels. Trends include Natural Ingredients and Plant-Based Ingredients, catering to Environment-Conscious Consumers. Nutritional Advancements offer Performance Benefits, such as Fats, Proteins, Carbohydrates, and Fatty Acids, addressing Muscular Tiredness and Health Problems. Online Channels are growing, reaching Fitness Club Members, Overweight Adults, and Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Obesity, and Cancer patients. Brands like NutraIngredients and Science in Sports lead the way with Sports nutrition solutions, including Sports Beverages, Energy Gels, Creatine, Sports Vitamins, Microbiome Boosters, and Protein Crunch Bars. Beta Fuel is a new entrant, promising benefits for various health issues.

Market Challenges

• The sports nutrition market in Europe faces a significant challenge from counterfeit products, which undermine the reputation of established brands and pose health risks to consumers. The lack of regulatory framework to monitor and control counterfeiting activities contributes to the proliferation of substandard and non-compliant products. These counterfeit items often carry false labeling and marketing, misrepresenting the authentic brands and potentially exposing athletes to doping risks. The growing demand for sports nutrition products has led to an increase in off-market production of counterfeit items, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish between authentic and fake products. This situation not only harms the image of vendors but also exposes them to legal risks. Moreover, the use of counterfeit products can lead to revenue loss and increased costs for vendors due to the need for additional surveillance and regulatory compliance. The European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance (ESSNA) is implementing stricter regulations to categorize nutritional products and enforce food law or medicine law. Despite the risks and challenges, the sports nutrition market in Europe continues to grow, driven by increasing consumer awareness and demand for high-performance nutritional supplements. Vendors must prioritize product authenticity and regulatory compliance to maintain consumer trust and ensure the safety and efficacy of their products.

Segment Overview

This sports nutrition market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Non-protein sports nutrition

2.2 Protein powder

2.3 Protein RTD

2.4 Protein bar Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Offline- Supermarkets and hypermarkets have become the leading offline distribution channels for sports nutrition products in Europe. The growth of organized retail, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, is driving sales in this segment. These retail formats offer consumers a wide range of products and the convenience of finding everything under one roof. Factors such as discounted prices and an enjoyable shopping experience contribute to the preference for purchasing sports nutrition from supermarkets and hypermarkets. Spain, Poland, Germany, France, and the Netherlands are experiencing an increase in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, a trend expected to continue. Specialty stores offer a large selection of brands and product portfolios, enabling players and distributors to manage their marketing, advertising, promotions, brand building, training, and IT support. Consumers often prefer specialty retailers for health products like sports nutrition. The number of convenience stores in the UK and Germany is increasing due to urbanization and changing lifestyles, leading to a high growth rate in sales of health and nutrition products, including sports nutrition. Independent retailers, owned and operated by private entrepreneurs, are also contributing to the rise in sports nutrition sales through offline channels.

Research Analysis

The Sports Nutrition Market in Europe is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of the role of proper nutrition in enhancing athletic performance and overall fitness. Sports nutrition products, including supplements like Creatine and Protein Powder, Energy Gels, and Beta Fuel, are popular choices among athletes and bodybuilders. These supplements provide essential nutrients like proteins, carbohydrates, fats, and fatty acids that support muscle growth, energy production, and recovery. Sports vitamins and Microbiome boosters are also gaining popularity as they help support a healthy immune system and gut health. Energy bars, Protein crunch bars, and ISO Drink Powder are convenient options for athletes on-the-go. Sports Drinks and beverages offer a quick source of hydration and energy during workouts. Fitness centers and online channels are key distribution channels for sports nutrition solutions. Natural ingredients are becoming increasingly preferred as consumers seek clean-label options. The European sports nutrition market is expected to continue its growth trajectory as more people prioritize health and fitness.

Market Research Overview

The European Sports Nutrition Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness of health and fitness among consumers. Sports nutrition products, including protein powder, ISO drink powder, energy bars, and sports drinks, are popular choices for athletes, bodybuilders, and health-conscious individuals. Energy gels, creatine, sports vitamins, microbiome boosters, and protein crunch bars are also gaining popularity. Natural and plant-based ingredients are becoming increasingly important to environment-conscious consumers. Nutritional advancements continue to drive performance benefits, with a focus on fats, proteins, carbohydrates, and fatty acids. Sports nutrition solutions are not just for professional athletes but also for lifestyle users and those managing health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and cancer. Hypermarkets/supermarkets, fitness centers, and online channels are the primary distribution channels. Hydration and energy are key concerns for consumers during physical activity. Sports beverages and supplements help address these needs, while also providing essential nutrients to support muscle recovery and overall health. Muscular tiredness and health problems can be alleviated with the right sports nutrition solutions. Fitness club members and overweight adults are also target markets for sports nutrition products, as they seek to improve their health and fitness levels. The market is expected to continue growing as more consumers recognize the benefits of proper nutrition for optimal performance and overall wellbeing.

