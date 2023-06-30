The Sports Supplement Trio Fueling Women's Workouts

At Home? At the Gym? It Doesn't Matter. D2Fit Nutrition Is Helping Women Dig Deep, Find That Focus, See Results, and Stay in Shape

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True fitness comes from a combination of the right factors. Consistent exercise is important. Proper quantities and quality of sleep are necessary. Hydration is essential. A healthy diet is key, too — and when the body can't get enough nutrients through consistent food intake, many use vitamins and supplements to make sure their body has what it needs to perform at a high level.

Supplements can address an endless variety of preventative health concerns. When it comes to fitness supplements, in particular, it's important to take the right products that target your health and exercise goals. That's why Jessica Bass James created D2Fit Nutrition.

When D2Fit Nutrition launched, James had already developed her own successful fitness platform in the form of Dance2Fit. The fitness icon led others in live sessions that utilized a unique combination of certified fitness techniques fused with popular hip-hop music to create aggressive yet rewarding full-body workouts. The popular program aimed to help women look and feel their best by participating in a community that met both online and in person as they pursued fitness, encouraged one another, and stayed in shape.

"I knew that Dance2Fit was answering multiple critical elements of ongoing fitness," says James. "We were exercising and staying positive, but everyone wasn't getting the nutritional support they needed to meet their fitness goals." In response, James created D2Fit Nutrition. The unique line of sports supplements targets women's fitness and health and consists of three formulas:

D2Fit 4-in-1 Kickstart Formula is a daily supplement that supports increased energy and a healthy metabolism and appetite.

D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout also supports increased energy right before a workout, helping to improve focus and endurance, as well.

D2Fit Women's Time Release Protein consists of 4 sources of protein to support muscle growth and recovery.

Together, this trio of fitness tools is providing targeted nutrients that support weight management, exercise, and all-around fitness. It is the perfect complement to the exercise-focused aspects of the Dance2Fit program. Whether it's through proper nutrition, consistent exercise, or ongoing encouragement, all of James' fitness endeavors pursue the same end goal of helping women look and feel their best, no matter how busy or geographically restricted their lives may get at times.

