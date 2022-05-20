The St. James and Achilles Football Club Form Player Development Partnership

New Relationship will Focus on Enhancing Youth Player Development for Boys Academy Program

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James, the premier sports, wellness and entertainment destination in the country, and Achilles Football Club, today announced a new strategic partnership highlighting a shared commitment to increasing player development opportunities for emerging and competitive male soccer players.

The St. James and Achilles Football Club will collaborate in sharing Best Practices related to individual player development and evaluation, expanded talent promotion and showcase opportunities – all with the goal of increasing player access to a year-round, Best in Class Boys' Academy program in Fairfax County.

"At Achilles, we constantly ask: How do we continue to provide the absolute best for our aspiring youth soccer players in Achilles FC, and all players, to truly allow them to reach their full potential?", said Sal Caccavale, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We need to be consistently innovative in applying best practices to training with the the "best in class" coaching. I am confident that The St. James and Achilles FC, together, will build something truly special for all youth players. This partnership will provide the absolute best training and development for youth players in the DMV, while providing a platform and opportunity for them to play in the top leagues in the nation."

The St. James and Achilles FC boasts a technical staff with vast professional, college and club experience - all of which will support and enhance individual player development, expanded team formation, beginning with new teams under the TSJ Achilles FC name in the rising Under 11 through Under 19 age groups for the upcoming 2022-23 soccer year.

"We are very excited to be able to work with Sal Caccavale and Achilles FC," said Christian Cziommer, The St. James' Director of Soccer. "Both organizations have the same approach to player development and maximizing the potential of every athlete and we are looking forward to working together to make this an unmatched experience for our players."

Further details pertaining to the partnership are available HERE.

The St. James is the premier national sports, wellness, and entertainment destination. Our mission is to maximize human potential by designing, developing, and operating fitness, entertainment, hospitality programs, services, and experiences that engage, inspire and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work, and in life.

Achilles Football Club (FC) is a travel soccer club that was founded in 2016 by former professional player Sal Caccavale. Located in the greater Washington, DC area, Achilles FC attracts and serves youth soccer players between the ages of 7-19 years of age. Players and teams compete at every level of the youth soccer pyramid and are guided by a corps of credentialed and committed coaches who help foster a culture that builds camaraderie and consistency through positive sporting experiences.

