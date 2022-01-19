The St. James and Squash on Fire Announce Partnership

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James, the premier sports, wellness and entertainment destination in the country, today announced a partnership with Squash on Fire, the new state-of-the-art membership-free squash facility in Washington, D.C.. The partnership will offer a total of 16 squash courts across both locations and extend Squash on Fire's programming, events, clinics and lessons to The St. James facility.

"We are excited to partner with Squash on Fire to deliver top-rated instruction as well as a full menu of events, clinics, programs and elite tournaments to both The St. James members and the larger squash community. We believe the synergy of our collective audiences and expertise can create something special for what is already a growing and vibrant squash network in the region."

-Jeff Riney, Chief Operating Officer STJ

"This new partnership fits perfectly with Squash on Fire's mission to grow the game by encouraging as many people to experience the joy and benefits of playing squash. We are excited to expand our impact by bringing top level instruction and programming to a world class facility in The St. James."

-Will Hopton, Executive Director SOF

Reservations are available through Advantage Booking, starting January 19th and programs will commence on January 24th. Advantage Booking was developed by the Squash on Fire team to make booking courts and programming an extremely user friendly and straightforward experience.

Please visit thestjames.com/sports/squash for more information.

About The St. James

The St. James is the premier sports, wellness and entertainment destination in the country. Our mission is to maximize human potential by designing, developing and operating sports, wellness, entertainment and hospitality programs, services and experiences that engage, inspire and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work and in life. The St. James, which opened its first location just outside of Washington, DC in the fall of 2018, plans to open a premium Performance Club in Reston, VA in 2022. For more information, please visit thestjames.com.

About Squash on Fire

Squash on Fire is the world-class, high-end, eight-court squash facility that is igniting squash in the Washington, D.C. area. Centrally located, easily accessible, and with programs designed by award-winning coaches, Squash on Fire is designed from the ground up to be unlike any other squash facility in the D.C. area.

