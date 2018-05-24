The St. James Collaborates with MedStar Health to Provide Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy at Premier Sports and Wellness Destination in Fairfax County

"We're excited to combine our best-in-class sports programming and high-performance training with MedStar's market leading and cutting-edge sports medicine services," said Kendrick Ashton, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The St. James. "Through our partnership, we have the opportunity to reshape the way sports and medicine work together and greatly enhance our ability to help athletes of all ages to achieve their goals and dreams and maximize their potential."

"A core dimension of our mission of helping athletes of all ages and skill levels maximize their potential is enabling the kinds of fulsome evaluations, performance improvement and optimization only made possible by best-in-class sports medicine care," said Craig Dixon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The St. James. "Partnering with MedStar, the best sports medicine and physical therapy team in the region, ensures that we'll be able to deliver on our promise of being the center of the sports and wellness universe in the Greater Washington region."

The St. James is scheduled to open in September 2018, and the MedStar Health Center will be operational in early 2019. Clinicians and patients will have use of the full resources of the complex for their treatment and therapy programs. In addition to primary care sports medicine and physical therapy, MedStar experts will offer a return-to-play program for athletes overcoming injury, as well as testing programs to prevent ACL and thrower's shoulder injuries.

Stephen R.T. Evans, MD, MedStar's executive vice president for Medical Affairs and chief medical officer, said, "Locating a clinic with experts from MedStar Sports Medicine and MedStar National Rehabilitation Network in a sports and wellness complex like The St. James creates tremendous synergy for the athlete and the sports medicine clinician. We are pleased to bring our specialized expertise in caring for athletes of all ages and skill levels to this new venue. MedStar Health is a leader in making high quality health and medical services available in communities where people live, work and play, and this is the latest expression of our commitment."

This collaboration with MedStar Health is part of The St. James's mission to help maximize human potential through the power of sports and wellness, providing a diverse and extensive combination of sports competition and training venues, transformative development programs and top-tier coaching. Athletes and enthusiasts will immerse themselves in an unprecedented variety of sports – from ice hockey, soccer, lacrosse, and baseball to squash, golf, basketball, volleyball, swimming and more. The St. James will offer complex-wide memberships, youth and adult sports developmental and training programs, individual instruction, personal training, camps, clinics, leagues, tournaments, showcases, birthday parties and more.

About The St. James

The St. James, the premier sports, wellness and active entertainment destination brand in the country, is set to open a flagship 450,000-square foot complex on a 20-acre campus in Fairfax County, Virginia in September 2018. The complex will offer the most comprehensive combination of sports and wellness venues and programming, lifestyle amenities and family centered active entertainment in the country. For more information, please visit thestjames.co.

About MedStar Health

MedStar Health is a not-for-profit health system dedicated to caring for people in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region, while advancing the practice of medicine through education, innovation and research. MedStar's 30,000 associates, 6,000 affiliated physicians, 10 hospitals, ambulatory care and urgent care centers, and the MedStar Health Research Institute are recognized regionally and nationally for excellence in medical care. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar trains more than 1,100 medical residents annually. MedStar is proud to provide medical care to numerous professional sports teams including the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards, DC United, Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles. For more information, visit MedStarHealth.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-st-james-collaborates-with-medstar-health-to-provide-sports-medicine-and-physical-therapy-at-premier-sports-and-wellness-destination-in-fairfax-county-300654334.html

SOURCE The St. James

Related Links

https://www.thestjames.co

