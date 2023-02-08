The St. James Launches New House Cheer Program

The athletic powerhouse adds Co-Ed Cheer to its impressive slate of sport offerings at its Flagship location, further expanding its Dance and Gymnastics program.

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5, 2023, The St. James will start its new Cheer Program season led by current STJ Dance and Gymnastics Director Laveen Naidu with new Head Cheer coach Kathleen Colaluca.

With a coaching cornerstone focused on skill development and proper technique, athletes will learn, grow, and succeed in a supportive, caring environment. The program will build bodies, minds, and a community by honing in on grit and flair for the ultimate squad of athletes.

"We are thrilled to launch Cheer at The St. James! The joy, athleticism and confidence that grows from carefully guided instruction and teamwork will serve our young athletes throughout their lives," said Laveen Naidu. "I am pleased Kathleen Colaluca will be joining us as Cheer Head Coach! Kathleen brings over ten years of coaching experience and a deep passion for the sport. Together with our expert tumbling and stunting coaches, we look forward to welcoming both girls and boys of all abilities to our program and state-of-the-arts facilities."

The initial three-month Cheer season (there will be an another one this winter) commences with personal instruction for rising 4th through 8th-grade students with athletes allocated by skill level and age, with extra classes to evolve tumbling skills. Plans to launch a Competitive Team are underway, so it's a perfect time for athletes to get in early with this squad. Additionally, there will be custom camps and clinics featuring tutorials in dance and nutrition with guest instructors.

Classes and performances will take place primarily in The St. James Gymnastics Center located in the Performance House of the venue, featuring a 10,000 square feet studio with gymnastics and training equipment, a dedicated competition spring floor, deep foam training pits, and TumblTrak. Extra Cheer sessions will happen in the Field House.

For more details, please visit https://www.thestjames.com/sports/cheer.

