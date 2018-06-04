The St. James Promotes Rob Kram To General Manager

"We are incredibly fortunate to have a leader of Rob's experience, talent and tenacity on our team," said Kendrick Ashton, co-founder and co-CEO of The St. James. "Rob's deep and broad experiences leading premium, customer-centric, hospitality and content driven sports and wellness businesses make him ideally suited to assume the very important role of general manager and help us successfully lead our unique and dynamic business."

As general manager of The St. James, Kram is responsible for leading a growing team of best-in-class executives, coaches and trainers dedicated to The St. James's mission to maximize human potential through the power of sports and wellness. With expansive programming and facilities, The St. James provides a diverse combination of sports competition and training venues, transformative development programs as well as premium and dynamic hospitality experiences.

"The St. James has the potential to become a market changing disruptor and I'm excited to be working with the team to develop a truly magnetic and rewarding experience for members, athletes and clients," Kram said. "I've been leading premium sports and wellness organizations for nearly two decades, and it's that depth of experience that I'm putting to use for The St. James."

"We've built a very dynamic and productive team over the last 18 months and Rob has been a key contributor in both building the business and shaping our team's culture," said Craig Dixon, co-founder and co-CEO of The St. James. "Rob's work leading the development of our programming and content has been invaluable and positioned him very well to take the reins as General Manager. We expect him to continue to have a significant and positive impact on the growth and development of The St. James."

Before joining The St. James, Kram served as general manager of Life Time Fitness in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, where he led the development and grand opening of a new location. Prior to his work there he was director of fitness at California Family Fitness, where he directed programming for the company's 19 locations. He also spent several years with Millennium Partners Sports Club Management, LLC, which included the Reebok Sports Club/NY and The Sports Club/LA at the Ritz Carlton (DC) and at the Four Seasons Hotel (Miami). He began his career as a fitness manager with Millennium Partners before taking the role of general manager in 2006 and national fitness director in 2013.

"The St. James is in good hands with Rob serving as general manager," Paige said. "I've had the privilege of working closely with him and have seen many times over the enthusiasm and capability he brings to the table. I'm confident that I'm passing the reins to the best person for the job."

About The St. James

The St. James, the premier sports, wellness and active entertainment destination brand in the country, is set to open a flagship 450,000-square foot complex on a 20-acre campus in Fairfax County, Virginia in September 2018. The complex will offer the most comprehensive combination of sports and wellness venues and programming, lifestyle amenities and family centered active entertainment in the country. The St. James will offer complex-wide memberships, youth and adult sports developmental and training programs, individual instruction, personal training, camps, clinics, leagues, tournaments, showcases, birthday parties and more. For more information, please visit thestjames.co.

