The St. James Scores With Acquisition Of Elite Girls' Youth Travel Lacrosse Club

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James, the Washington region's premier sports, wellness and entertainment destination, announces today it has acquired Stars Lacrosse Club, furthering its mission to help lacrosse athletes maximize their potential. As one of the top youth and middle school lacrosse clubs in the nation, Stars Lacrosse Club has set out to develop each player on and off the field, offering year-round lacrosse training and tournament competition for girls in 3rd – 8th grades.

"We are extremely excited to align with an organization that shares our commitment to provide a comprehensive lacrosse development experience," said Melissa Coyne, Director of Athletics at The St. James. "Adding Stars to The St. James platform greatly enhances the developmental and competitive experiences available to girls' lacrosse players in the region."

Kathy Jenkins, one of the winningest coaches in women's lacrosse history and co-founder of Stars Lacrosse Club, will join The St. James as Chairman of Girls' Lacrosse, where she will continue to help drive the growth and development of the girls' lacrosse program. Co-founder Kristin Burkhalter, a former high school All-American and collegiate player, will also continue to be involved with the program as a consultant. In addition to Jenkins and Burkhalter, the current staff of Stars coaches will join The St. James lacrosse staff.

"Our mission has always been to build strong players and even stronger teammates, and this vision is being realized through our partnership with The St. James," said Jenkins. "The St. James is known for the quality and breadth of its developmental programs. We are extremely excited to join the team."

In addition to preparing for and playing in 7 – 8 tournaments throughout the year, players will also have the opportunity to benefit from the additional resources at The St. James, including the 110,000 sq. ft. Field House and 10,000 sq. ft. High Performance Center. The St. James also offers supplemental developmental classes, clinics and camps that will help players improve their skills.

"We strive to provide our girls with a positive environment and are devoted to molding talented players to be not just great athletes, but great teammates," says Burkhalter. "By joining The St. James, our players will have the opportunity to train at a best-in-class facility that offers a holistic training and conditioning experience."

The St. James is still accepting players for the Girls' 2019 Fall Travel Season (3rd, 4th and 5th grades) and for its K – 2nd Developmental League. Please contact Stacey.Williams@thestjames.com for more information.

About The St. James

The St. James is the premier sports, wellness and entertainment destination brand in the country. Our mission is to maximize human potential by designing, developing and operating sports, wellness, entertainment and hospitality programs, services and experiences that engage, inspire and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work and in life. The St. James aims to serve as the center of the universe in every community where it is located by delivering the most comprehensive combination of best-in-class sports and wellness venues, developmental and elite coaching, training and competition, five-star lifestyle experiences and family centered active fun all in an environment that engages, inspires and delights everyone that comes through our doors. For more information, please visit thestjames.com.

