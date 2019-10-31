The St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies Announce Three Premier Tenants for Ballpark Village's $260 Million Expansion

"We are excited to welcome Sports & Social St. Louis, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse and Baseballism to Ballpark Village," said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. "These concepts will bring great new energy to Ballpark Village and will help us attract new residents, office workers and visitors to downtown."

The 700,000 square foot second phase of Ballpark Village is quickly rising next to Busch Stadium and existing first phase dining and entertainment district, transforming the area into a vibrant 24/7 new neighborhood for downtown. The neighborhood welcomed its first office tenants – PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and ButcherJoseph – into The PwC Pennant Building last week, marking two significant milestones as the first building to open within Ballpark Village's expansion and the first new-construction Class A office tower in downtown St. Louis in over 30 years. A state-of-the art health and fitness center, Onelife Fitness, will open the first of the year within the three-story retail pavilion. The neighborhood will also include an upscale hotel, Live! by Loews – St. Louis, opening Q1 2020, and a 29-story luxury residential tower, One Cardinal Way, opening Q2 2020.

Sports & Social St. Louis, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse and Baseballism will all be new to the St. Louis market when they open next year joining a strong lineup of dining, entertainment and retail concepts at the existing Ballpark Village including Cardinals Nation, FOX Sports Midwest Live!, Budweiser Brew House, PBR St. Louis, the Crown Room, Prairie Farms Dugout, Tengo Sed, Shark Bar, Drunken Fish, The Fudgery, the Bud Shop and the Majestic Store.

"It is incredibly exciting for The Cordish Companies to join the Cardinals in announcing three dynamic concepts for the growing Ballpark Village neighborhood," stated Nick Benjamin, Vice President of Development for The Cordish Companies. "Our focus from the onset has been to create a world-class neighborhood with diverse offerings for our guests and residents. We have taken great care to curate a tenant mix for the second phase that complements the existing offerings at Ballpark Village and creates a variety of local and national tenants as well as dining, retail, lifestyle and entertainment-based concepts."

Sports & Social – St. Louis will anchor the base of the three-story retail pavilion overlooking the new infield plaza and Busch Stadium, and provide a family-friendly environment for people of all ages to enjoy. Sports & Social is a powerhouse concept located in and around professional sports stadiums around the country including at the front doors of the Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park and in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District between the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park, forthcoming Globe Life Field, and the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

The 9,000 square foot venue will serve up a full dining and beverage menu and offer guests great sports viewing with state-of-the-art AV technology, a wide variety of interactive social games such as duck pin bowling, ping pong, shuffle puck, darts, skeeball and foosball, and live music several nights a week. In the heart of the new neighborhood, Sports & Social - St. Louis will have ample seating inside and out, including two indoor bars, as well as an indoor/outdoor bar that flows into an outdoor patio overlooking the plaza.

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse is an upscale restaurant which originated in Boston and features regional Northern Italian cuisine with a focus on the grill. Chef/Owner Steve DiFillippo takes pride in hospitality and has been a mainstay in Boston and beyond for more than 30 years.

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse features an extensive wine list and menu items that range from Prime Brandt beef steaks to handmade pasta creations using the finest ingredients. Davio's currently has 12 locations around the country including Boston, Philadelphia, Manhattan, Atlanta and Irvine, California. Next year, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse will open in St. Louis across from the front door of Busch Stadium at the base of the Live! by Loews hotel building.

Baseballism is the category leader in baseball lifestyle apparel with nine retail stores across the country at marquee locations such as Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Texas Live! at the front door of Globe Life Park and the forthcoming Globe Life Field. Baseballism will also open at the base of the Live! by Loews hotel building. Baseballism offers its own unique lifestyle apparel and accessories for baseball fans of all ages, including specialty glove-leather items such as handbags, wallets, and phone cases, as well as a line of St. Louis inspired shirts and caps.

"Baseballism is honored to partner with the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies on the expansion of Ballpark Village," said Jonathan Jwayad, Chief Operating Officer of Baseballism. "We have a loyal following in St. Louis and now we can participate in the Cardinals' rich baseball culture."

For more information on Ballpark Village and its expanding neighborhood, visit www.stlballparkvillage.com. For more information on leasing an apartment at One Cardinal Way or to schedule a tour, visit www.OneCardinalWay.com, call 314-621-0001, or stop by the One Cardinal Way Leasing Office located on the north side of Ballpark Village at 601 Clark Ave.

About Ballpark Village

Developed in partnership between the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies, Ballpark Village is a dynamic dining and entertainment district located in the heart of St. Louis, MO next to Busch Stadium. The District features three one-of-a-kind anchors, as well as several additional dining and entertainment experiences, including Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum, Budweiser Brew House and Beer Garden and FOX Sports Midwest Live!, a central gathering place and plaza featuring a stage for live concerts and performances, a state-of-the-art 40-foot high definition LED screen, a 200-seat restaurant and a VIP seating area – all under a 100-foot long retractable glass roof – one of the largest of its kind in the country. Ballpark Village hosts events 365 days a year, providing patrons with a variety of entertainment, food and beverage, and on-site parking in one location. Based on the success of Phase 1, a second phase of Ballpark Village is currently under construction. The 700,000 square foot expansion will complete a full build out of Clark Street, transforming it into a vibrant 24/7 neighborhood for downtown St. Louis. The district will include a 29-story luxury high-rise apartment tower, One Cardinal Way; the first Class-A office building built in downtown St. Louis in nearly thirty years; an upscale, full-service hotel, Live! by Loews – St. Louis, MO; as well as additional retail and entertainment. For more information about Ballpark Village, please visit www.stlballparkvillage.com or engage on Facebook (STLBallParkVillage), Instagram (@bpvstl) and Twitter (@BPVSTL).

About the St. Louis Cardinals

For more than a century, Cardinals baseball has been a source of excitement and civic pride. With 11 World Series Championships, 19 National League Pennants and a rich history of winning baseball by the storied franchise, St. Louisans bleed Cardinal Red. Since the ownership group led by Bill DeWitt Jr. purchased the Cardinals from Anheuser-Busch in 1996, the Cardinals have posted the fourth best record in the majors and advanced to the postseason 14 times, including two World Series Championships and four National League Pennants. Each year, the Cardinals are among the top teams in the MLB in terms of attendance and local TV rating. Forty-nine former Cardinals players, managers and executives are enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. In 2019, the Cardinals drew more than 3.4 million fans to Busch Stadium. The team's home market fan base spans a 10-state region, drawing a large number of visitors to St. Louis annually, pumping millions of dollars into the local economy and helping local businesses.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Coworking Spaces; Entertainment Districts; Gaming; Hotels; International Development; Private Equity; Residential; Restaurants; and Sports-Anchored Developments. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. Prime examples are The Cordish Companies' prominent role in the redevelopment of Baltimore's world famous Inner Harbor; Philadelphia, PA; Atlantic City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO. In addition, The Cordish Companies has developed and operates multiple highly acclaimed entertainment destinations throughout the United States which welcome over 50 million visitors per year and are the most visited destinations in their respective regions. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter .

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

SOURCE The Cordish Companies

Related Links

http://www.cordish.com

